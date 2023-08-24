Legal Action Looms as Trump Confronts Election Subversion Allegations in Atlanta

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to report to an Atlanta jail on Thursday evening, confronting charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election. This marks the fourth criminal case initiated against the former Republican U.S. president within the current year.



Similar to other criminal defendants in Atlanta, Trump will be required to appear at the Fulton County Jail for fingerprinting and photography. The resulting mug shot is anticipated to circulate widely among both supporters and critics as Trump pursues a campaign to regain the presidency in the November 2024 election.



The charges against Trump encompass 13 felony counts, including racketeering, a charge often employed against organized crime. These allegations stem from allegations that he pressured state officials in Georgia to reverse his electoral loss to Democratic President Joe Biden. The charges were brought forth after an investigation overseen by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.



See also: Former President Trump Set to Surrender on Thursday Following Georgia Indictment



Trump, aged 77, has consistently denied any wrongdoing and labeled the charges, including the ongoing criminal case and the preceding three, politically motivated. He is set to enter a plea in the Georgia case on September 5 and has already pleaded not guilty in the other three cases.



As part of his legal proceedings, Trump has agreed to post a $200,000 bond and has accepted bail conditions that prevent him from intimidating witnesses or his 18 co-defendants involved in the case. In preparation for his defense, Trump has enlisted the services of Atlanta criminal defense attorney Steve Sadow.



In anticipation of Trump’s jailhouse visit, the Federal Aviation Administration has mandated the closure of airspace above the jail starting around 6:45 p.m. ET (2245 GMT) due to “VIP movement.” Notably, the jail has garnered a reputation for its austere conditions, even inspiring rap songs and prompting a U.S. Justice Department investigation.



See also: Former Trump Administration Members Take Aim at Corporate Diversity Initiatives



Outside the jail, around a dozen Trump supporters have gathered, some holding flags, to await his arrival. One supporter expressed his sentiments, stating, “I’m here because I’m appalled at what’s happening.” A homemade sign read “Lock Biden Up.”

It’s worth noting that after his initial criminal indictment in New York in March, Trump had called for nationwide protests, raising concerns of potential violence akin to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. However, thus far, no violent incidents have been reported outside the courthouses where Trump has been arraigned this year in Manhattan, Miami, and Washington.



Trump’s visit to the jail coincides with the day following a debate among his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, which took place in Milwaukee. Notably, Trump opted out of this event, choosing instead to engage in a pre-taped interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on X, formerly known as Twitter.



Reflecting on his legal predicament, Trump dismissed the charges, stating, “I’ve been indicted four times – all trivial nonsense.” Despite these legal challenges, Trump has maintained a lead in opinion polls within the Republican race, even widening it since his initial indictment. Supporters of Trump concur with his assertion that these charges hold political motives. However, analysts suggest that his legal troubles could potentially alienate independent voters critical for success in a general election rematch against Biden, who secured victory in the 2020 popular vote by a margin of 7 million votes.



The charges against Trump in Georgia revolve around allegations of pressuring state officials and orchestrating a group of illegitimate electors during the formal congressional certification process of the 2020 election results, all in an attempt to overturn his defeat. Trump has consistently made unverified claims of widespread voting fraud leading to his loss in the 2020 election.

Nine of his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia case, including his former attorney Rudolph Giuliani, have surrendered to authorities. The remaining eight are faced with a Friday deadline for compliance or risk arrest.



Notably, Trump holds the distinction of being the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. Across all the cases, he faces a total of 91 separate criminal counts. These charges span his alleged efforts to overturn the election, handling classified documents upon leaving office, and payment of hush money to a porn star before the 2016 election. These charges have arisen from investigations led by various officials including Special Counsel Jack Smith in Washington, D.C., and the Manhattan district attorney in New York.



