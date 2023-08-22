Breaking News

Former President Trump Set to Surrender on Thursday Following Georgia Indictment
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intention to surrender in Atlanta on Thursday, following his indictment in Georgia over allegations related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Trump made this announcement on his Truth Social platform, where he labeled the indictment as a politically motivated ploy to disrupt his 2024 reelection campaign.

As reported by CNN, Trump is expected to present himself at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta for his surrender, a decision that emerged during negotiations between his legal team and the Fulton County district attorney’s office. Discussions centered around conditions for Trump’s release and his consent bond.

The indictment in question, disclosed last week and spanning 98 pages, names Trump and 18 co-defendants who collectively face 41 criminal counts. These charges are rooted in their alleged endeavors to reverse Trump’s defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election.

  
What
Where


See also: Michigan Officials Clear Lawyers in Trump Election Lawsuit from Ethics Cases

John Eastman, Trump’s former personal attorney and another figure implicated in the Georgia case, is scheduled to surrender to Fulton County authorities on Wednesday. A court filing has confirmed this, revealing that Eastman secured a $100,000 bond agreement with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In addition to the Georgia indictment, Trump is facing legal challenges on multiple fronts. A New York state trial set for March pertains to a hush money payment involving a pornographic actress. Furthermore, a federal trial scheduled for May in Florida relates to accusations of mishandling federal classified documents.

Another indictment, this one in a Washington federal court, accuses Trump of unlawfully attempting to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election. U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith has expressed his intention for a trial in January, though a precise date has yet to be confirmed.



Throughout these legal battles, Trump has maintained his innocence and frequently denounced the charges as baseless “witch hunts.” He has particularly targeted Fani Willis, consistently branding her as “radical left” and “corrupt” through his online presence.

As he prepares for surrender in Georgia, Trump will be required to post a $200,000 bond and adhere to restrictions such as refraining from sending threatening messages on social media, as stipulated in a bond agreement reached on Monday. Security measures around the jail will be heightened when Trump arrives for his surrender, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Notably, Trump’s decision to surrender coincides with his absence from the first Republican primary presidential debate, scheduled for the day prior. Despite his legal entanglements, Trump remains a prominent contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Prosecutors have proposed a trial commencement date of March 4 for the Georgia case, while Trump’s legal team has advocated for a later trial in 2026. The impending trial adds to a series of legal battles that could keep Trump in courtrooms for a significant portion of the upcoming year, even as he actively campaigns for a return to the White House.

In his characteristic style, Trump has persisted in his assertions that the indictments against him are politically driven and lacking in factual basis. These sentiments, often shared through his online platforms, have underscored his view of the legal proceedings as partisan attacks.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Junior Level Employee Benefits Attorney (Hybrid)

USA-CA-San Francisco

Description: Trucker Huss, APC, one of the largest law firms focused exclusively on employee bene...

Apply now

Real Estate Paralegal

USA-SC-Bluffton

Busy law firm is seeking a detail-oriented real estate paralegal. This position requires someone who...

Apply now

Associate (Partnership Track) Attorney

USA-PA-Pottsville

About the job Williamson, Friedberg & Jones, LLC is seeking motivated, detail-oriented Associate ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-DC-Washington

Guerrieri, Bartos & Roma, PC, based in Washington, DC, has represented labor unions and individual w...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Proposed Free Speech Rule for Law Schools Under Consideration by ABA
Law Students

Proposed Free Speech Rule for Law Schools Under Consideration by ABA
Jack Daniel’s Dog Toy Case Revival Heads Back to District Court
Public Interest

Jack Daniel’s Dog Toy Case Revival Heads Back to District Court
California Bar Insists on Proceeding with John Eastman Ethics Trial
Legal News

California Bar Insists on Proceeding with John Eastman Ethics Trial
Georgia DA Leverages State’s Racketeering Law in Indictment Against Ex-President Trump
Legal News

Georgia DA Leverages State’s Racketeering Law in Indictment Against Ex-President Trump
Senior Lawyer for Hunter Biden Seeks Withdrawal Amidst Impasse in Plea Negotiations
Legal News

Senior Lawyer for Hunter Biden Seeks Withdrawal Amidst Impasse in Plea Negotiations
Orrick Law Firm Faces Lawsuit Following March Data Breach Incident
Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Faces Lawsuit Following March Data Breach Incident
Former Girardi Keese Attorney Countersues Trustee in Ongoing Legal Battle
Legal News

Former Girardi Keese Attorney Countersues Trustee in Ongoing Legal Battle
Judge Rules Montana’s Neglect of Climate Change Violates Citizens’ Right to a Clean Environment
Energy, Oil and Gas

Judge Rules Montana’s Neglect of Climate Change Violates Citizens’ Right to a Clean Environment
Choate Hall & Stewart Law Firm Announces Employee Layoffs Amid Economic Challenges
Breaking News

Choate Hall & Stewart Law Firm Announces Employee Layoffs Amid Economic Challenges
Conservative Law Professors Find 14th Amendment Bars Trump From Office Due to Insurrection
Legal News

Conservative Law Professors Find 14th Amendment Bars Trump From Office Due to Insurrection

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top