Law Students

Law School Administrators Seek Strategies to Navigate Affirmative Action Ban Challenges
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Top law school administrators are strategizing ways to navigate the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s prohibition on race-based admissions practices. During a legal conference hosted by the American Association of Law Schools in July, UC Berkeley Law School dean Erwin Chemerinsky and University of Michigan general counsel Timothy Lynch offered guidance on employing race-neutral methods to achieve diversity amidst the affirmative action ban.

Chemerinsky and Lynch advised attendees to avoid creating a “record” of “discriminatory intent” while implementing alternative strategies. Lynch emphasized the importance of maintaining plausible deniability and cautioned against faculty colleagues inadvertently undermining the race-neutral stance. Lynch acknowledged that plaintiffs often search for indications of “discriminatory intent” in legal actions related to race-conscious policies.

During the conference, Lynch made remarks that socioeconomic preferences would not suffice as substitutes for race-based preferences, hinting that these preferences might disproportionately benefit white and Asian students. Lawyers reviewing the conference footage suggested that such statements might contribute to the very “record” that Lynch warned against, potentially exposing educational institutions to legal liabilities.

  
What
Where


See also: Shift in Admissions Practices Triggered by Affirmative Action Ruling

Legal experts expressed concern that Lynch’s statements, particularly about socioeconomic preferences, could be used as evidence in future lawsuits related to discrimination, undermining the sincerity of institutions’ non-discriminatory justifications. Gail Heriot, a law professor, and Dan Morenoff, from the American Civil Rights Project, noted that Lynch’s remarks could potentially weaken schools’ litigation positions.

Don’t leave money on the table. Make sure you’re earning what you’re worth by checking out LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Chemerinsky moderated the conference and clarified that the exchanges were taken out of context. He stressed that the conference assumed schools would adhere to the Supreme Court’s ruling in good faith. Chemerinsky also addressed a video from June in which he discussed Berkeley’s approach to circumventing California’s ban on affirmative action in faculty hiring.

The conference shed light on universities’ efforts to adapt to the affirmative action ban. Schools have introduced changes such as additional essay questions focusing on “identity,” alterations to admissions criteria, and the waiver of standardized tests. These adaptations have prompted concerns among critics that institutions might have ulterior motives.



Legal observers suggested that these changes could come under scrutiny in legal challenges, as courts have previously disallowed facially neutral requirements that indirectly discriminate against specific groups. The principles applied in such cases could extend to university admissions practices as well.

While the June affirmative action ruling did not specifically address certain practices, the underlying principles of barring discriminatory intentions could be invoked in lawsuits. Lynch’s statements, especially his suggestions about selecting admissions criteria based on their anticipated racial impact, raised concerns among legal experts regarding potential violations of the law.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

The University of Michigan expressed its support for Lynch’s comments, emphasizing his advocacy for legal compliance across the institution. However, Lynch’s remark at the conference that he was “not providing legal advice” might offer some protection against malpractice claims but may not prevent his statements from being used against the university in legal proceedings.

The conference discussions revealed various viewpoints among administrators. Some, like Chemerinsky, appeared cautiously optimistic about the use of race-neutral alternatives, as long as they were meticulously executed. Others, such as Mark Alexander, president of the American Association of Law Schools and faculty chairman of Villanova Law, explored potential religious exemptions as fallback options.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-GA-Dallas

Paralegals support lawyers by maintaining, drafting documents, and organizing files, calling on lega...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Immigration Practice Group

USA-NY-Ithaca

JOB TITLE: Associate Attorney – Immigration Practice Group JOB TYPE: Full Time LOC...

Apply now

Complex Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Winter Park

Byrd Campbell, P.A., a respected, well-established national firm, based in Winter Park, Florida, see...

Apply now

Litigation & Landlord Tenant Attorney

USA-FL-Tallahassee

Description: An established law firm in Tallahassee seeks an entry-level associate attorney who i...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Tesla Expands Legal Team with Key Hires in Energy and Employment Law
Public Interest

Tesla Expands Legal Team with Key Hires in Energy and Employment Law
Davis Polk’s Firmwide Shift Back to Office Raises Questions Amid Industry Tren
Legal News

Davis Polk’s Firmwide Shift Back to Office Raises Questions Amid Industry Tren
Biglaw Firms Enforce Strict Timesheet Submission Policy with Bonus Reductions
Biglaw

Biglaw Firms Enforce Strict Timesheet Submission Policy with Bonus Reductions
Former Trump Administration Members Take Aim at Corporate Diversity Initiatives
Legal News

Former Trump Administration Members Take Aim at Corporate Diversity Initiatives
Britney Spears Enlists Prominent Celebrity Divorce Attorney
Celebrity News

Britney Spears Enlists Prominent Celebrity Divorce Attorney
Departure of Key White House Lawyer Leaves Room for Successor
Lawyers

Departure of Key White House Lawyer Leaves Room for Successor
In-Person LSAT Demand Surges Following Remote Exam Challenges
Law Students

In-Person LSAT Demand Surges Following Remote Exam Challenges
Attorney John Eastman Awaits Decision on Trial Delay Amidst Legal Proceedings Linked to Trump’s Election Efforts
Lawyers

Attorney John Eastman Awaits Decision on Trial Delay Amidst Legal Proceedings Linked to Trump’s Election Efforts
Key Excerpts from Newman Hearing Transcript Raise Alarm about Heart Health
Legal Ethics

Key Excerpts from Newman Hearing Transcript Raise Alarm about Heart Health
Law Firm Stemming from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Closure as 25 Attorneys Join O’Hagan Meyer
Breaking News

Law Firm Stemming from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Closure as 25 Attorneys Join O’Hagan Meyer

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top