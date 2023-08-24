Stanford Law Dean Becomes Provost After Skillfully Handling Free-Speech Debate

Stanford University has announced the appointment of Jenny Martinez, the current dean of Stanford Law School, as the university’s next provost. In her new role as provost, which is the university’s chief academic and budgetary officer, Martinez is set to begin her responsibilities on October 1. This transition will also see Edwin Huddleson Jr., the associate dean for curriculum, stepping in as interim dean of the law school. Stanford Law School holds a prestigious position, sharing the top ranking with Yale Law School, according to U.S. News & World Report.



Martinez’s tenure as the dean of Stanford Law School from 2019 to 2023 has been marked by a combination of innovation and controversy. One significant episode that drew attention was handling a disruption that occurred on March 9. During an event featuring 5th U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, a group of students intervened, claiming that Duncan’s positions jeopardized the rights of various marginalized groups. Duncan’s subsequent criticisms of the protestors and his call for an apology from the school added to the complexity of the situation.



In response, Martinez extended an apology to Duncan and released a comprehensive 10-page public letter. The letter concluded that the school’s speech policy, which prohibits the silencing of speakers through disruption, had not been adequately enforced by administrators. An assistant dean who was involved in the incident subsequently departed from the law school.



Martinez’s leadership during these challenging circumstances has been praised by Persis Drell, the outgoing Stanford provost. Drell remarked, “She has provided courageous leadership for her school in very difficult circumstances.” Drell herself will continue as a faculty member at Stanford.

Martinez’s impact on Stanford Law School has been significant. She introduced several new initiatives, including establishing a center dedicated to studying the rule of law. Under her guidance, the law school also intensified efforts in financial aid and diversity and inclusion. Notably, in 2022, the law school achieved the distinction of becoming the second institution to entirely eliminate tuition fees for low-income students. Additionally, Stanford Law School pioneered income share agreements in the legal education sector. This unique program offers students an upfront payment of $170,000 to cover tuition costs, with the commitment to repay 10% of their income for 12 years following graduation. This innovative approach is expected to alleviate the financial burden for law students pursuing public interest roles with relatively lower salaries.

Jenny Martinez’s appointment as provost reflects her academic acumen and her adept handling of complex situations during her time as the dean of Stanford Law School. Her leadership has steered the institution towards greater inclusivity and creative educational models, positioning Stanford as a trailblazer in legal education reform. With her assumption of the provost role, the university community looks forward to continued advancements under her guidance.



