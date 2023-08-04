Former President Trump Enters Not Guilty Plea in Election Obstruction Case

Former President Donald Trump has entered a plea of not guilty in a federal court in Washington, facing charges of conspiracy to obstruct the 2020 presidential election and interfering with the voting rights of millions of Americans. Trump’s legal team has asserted their firm intention to vigorously defend against these allegations.
The arraignment occurred before US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya saw Trump seated just a short distance away from Special Counsel John “Jack” Smith, the individual who has twice indicted him. Notably, there was no interaction between the two during the proceedings. In adherence to the customary decorum of arraignments, Trump remained largely reserved in his speech. However, he personally emphasized his plea of not guilty, eschewing his lawyer John Lauro from performing this task on his behalf.
As the legal process advances, Trump has been granted freedom without detainment, albeit with a restriction on engaging with any potential case witnesses, except through his legal representatives. The forthcoming steps in the case have been outlined, with the next hearing scheduled for August 28, to be overseen by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan. While Trump’s presence won’t be mandated at this stage, the setting of a trial date is anticipated during this hearing.
This marks the third criminal case against the former president, with another possible indictment looming as the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, considers pursuing charges connected to her investigation into election interference.
In response to the arraignment, Trump’s legal team has been granted a timeframe to address the court’s scheduling proposals. Prosecutors are to submit a brief within a week, outlining the proposed timeline, followed by a response from Trump’s legal representatives in the subsequent week.
