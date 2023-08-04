Legal News

Fox Defamation Case Victory Leads to Departure of Partners from Clare Locke
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Four non-equity partners have tendered their resignation from Clare Locke, a boutique law firm comprised of 17 lawyers. This exodus follows the firm’s recent co-counsel role alongside Dominion Voting Systems Inc. in securing a landmark $787.5 million defamation settlement earlier this year.

The departing partners, namely Megan Meier, Daniel Watkins, Andrew Phillips, and Dustin Pusch, are set to establish their own legal venture under the name Meier Watkins Phillips Pusch. The decision to embark on this new endeavor stems from the entrepreneurial inspiration drawn from Clare Locke’s founders, Thomas Clare and Elizabeth “Libby” Locke, both former partners at Kirkland & Ellis. The duo currently stands as the sole equity partners at Clare Locke, which they established in 2014.

Your legal career is our priority. Let BCG Attorney Search help you find your next opportunity.

  
What
Where


Internal communications addressed to Clare Locke’s staff members reveal the founders’ affirmation that the firm is strategically positioned for a seamless transition. Furthermore, their plans to augment their attorney roster to cater to the firm’s rapidly expanding clientele remain unaffected.

See also: Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit

This transition marks a considerable transformation for Clare Locke, with the departure of the four partners translating to over half of the firm’s partnership. Despite this transition, Clare and Locke expressed their well-wishes for their departing colleagues, emphasizing the need for smaller firms to address matters of substantial significance for clients across various resource spectrums within the defamation legal landscape.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Renowned for their prowess in defamation and media law, Clare and Locke have earned their status as prominent figures within the field. Their legal representation extends to notable and often contentious clients, including Adam Neumann of WeWork Inc. and former NBC News personality Matt Lauer. Notably, the duo secured a notable victory against Rolling Stone, procuring a $3 million jury verdict in response to false allegations presented in a 2014 story by the publication concerning campus culture at the University of Virginia.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Paralegal

USA-CA-Fremont

We\'re looking for an organized, detail-oriented, and experienced Paralegal to play an important rol...

Apply now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia is hiring an experienced serious injury and wrongful death Plainti...

Apply now

Associate Attorney - Defense Litigation Experience

USA-TX-Dallas

Galloway\'s Dallas office is seeking an Associate Attorneys with 1 - 2 years of experience...

Apply now

Full -time Personal Injury Legal Assistant

USA-VA-Richmond

FULL-TIME  LEGAL ASSISTANT   Small, personal injury, litigation law firm. Abacus Law...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
97
Breaking News

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
41
Public Interest

Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
49
Breaking News

Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
46
Legal News

Major City Law Firms Announce Salary Increases for Newly Qualified Lawyers and Trainees
OpenAI’s New Chief Legal Officer Gears Up to Tackle Unprecedented Challenges
39
Legal Technology News

OpenAI’s New Chief Legal Officer Gears Up to Tackle Unprecedented Challenges
Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
75
Biglaw

Shearman & Sterling Elevates 10 Partners Across Global Practices in Strategic Move
Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
126
Law Students

Arizona State Law School Embraces AI in Applications
Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
89
Biglaw

Blackstone Provides New Partner Hire as Simpson Thacher’s Choice
Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
46
Biglaw

Williams & Connolly Faces $8 Million Malpractice Claim Over Alleged Negligent Legal Advice
Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys
64
Breaking News

Ropes & Gray Joins Trend of In-Office Work Mandates for Attorneys

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top