Attorney John Eastman Awaits Decision on Trial Delay Amidst Legal Proceedings Linked to Trump’s Election Efforts
Download PDF
Prominent attorney John Eastman, embroiled in legal issues connected to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, is anxiously anticipating a judge’s ruling concerning his request to postpone his disciplinary trial in California. Eastman’s legal predicament involves both a criminal case and a disciplinary trial, prompting State Bar Court Judge Yvette D. Roland to consider his plea.

The legal proceedings stem from Eastman’s involvement in Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. Eastman faces indictment in Georgia, along with Trump and several others, over allegations of racketeering and other charges related to exerting pressure on election officials to manipulate the election outcome. This situation has raised concerns about Eastman’s ability to participate in his California disciplinary trial, slated to resume on August 22.

During a lengthy hearing, Roland deliberated Eastman’s request for a stay in his disciplinary trial until the conclusion of the ongoing federal criminal investigation and any resultant trial. The defense argues that Eastman should not be compelled to respond to further proceedings while he remains potentially subject to the Georgia criminal proceedings.

  
What
Where


See also: California Bar Insists on Proceeding with John Eastman Ethics Trial

Eastman’s attorney, Randall A. Miller, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that Eastman’s personal freedom is now at stake, beyond just his legal career. Miller stressed that the current landscape is markedly different from the trial’s commencement and urged the court to consider a stay for Eastman’s safety and freedom.

In response, the Bar prosecutors contested Eastman’s plea for postponement, asserting that the request is merely a tactic to delay the State Bar case. They highlighted that the scenario has evolved, with criminal charges against Eastman no longer speculative, making the situation more pressing.

Judge Roland expressed her intention to rule imminently on the request, suggesting that she would proceed in a constitutionally appropriate manner while considering the possibility of a partial stay instead of a total abatement of the action.

Eastman’s disciplinary case began in January when the California State Bar charged him with multiple ethical and statutory violations for his involvement in advancing theories that aimed to undermine the 2020 election results, culminating in the January 6 Capitol raid. The charges are related to his role in crafting memos that were widely discredited, suggesting Vice President Mike Pence could influence the election outcome.



One of Eastman’s contentions is that he can assert the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination to avoid testifying. However, this assertion has its complexities, as California law requires specificity when invoking the Fifth Amendment in a bar matter.

Deputy Trial Counsel Duncan Carling noted that Eastman had been referred to criminal charges by the Jan. 6 committee in December 2022, before the filing of disciplinary charges. Carling also highlighted the likelihood of criminal conduct on Eastman and Trump’s part related to the events leading to January 6.

Additionally, Eastman’s legal team has encountered challenges in securing witnesses for his defense. Out-of-state witnesses, initially willing to testify on Eastman’s behalf, have retracted due to fear of legal repercussions. This development further complicates Eastman’s situation.

Judge Roland requested rescheduling of witnesses to align with Eastman’s planned testimony on August 22, affording the court more time to evaluate the case.

Eastman’s future hangs in the balance as the legal saga unfolds, his fate intertwined with legal proceedings on multiple fronts. The impending decision on his request for a trial delay will shed light on the complex interplay between criminal charges and professional disciplinary actions.

