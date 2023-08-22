Eastman Disciplinary Trial Follows Brief Pause After Georgia Case

Prominent lawyer John Eastman’s disciplinary trial in California is set to resume on August 24, following a brief hiatus. The trial has garnered significant attention due to its connection to a range of legal issues, including attorney-client privilege and the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. These issues have become more pronounced in light of Eastman’s recent indictment by a Georgia grand jury.
Eastman, who has represented former President Donald Trump and 17 other individuals, was indicted on August 14 on charges of racketeering. The indictment pertains to an alleged scheme aimed at aiding Trump’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. The scheme purportedly involved disrupting the counting of Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021, which would have confirmed Joe Biden’s presidency.
State Bar Court Judge Yvette D. Roland issued a minute order indicating her willingness to accommodate Eastman’s legal obligations in Fulton County, Georgia. As a result, trial dates for Tuesday and Wednesday were vacated, with the trial set to continue on August 24 and 25. Subsequent trial dates in September also remain scheduled.
However, Judge Roland has yet to make a ruling on Eastman’s request to suspend the proceedings. The trial, which has high stakes as Eastman’s law license hangs in the balance, had been on hold since June.
Eastman, a conservative legal scholar who recently agreed to post a $100,000 bond in the Georgia criminal case, petitioned the California State Bar Court on August 4 to postpone his disciplinary trial indefinitely. He seeks to delay the trial until the federal investigation into election interference by the former president is resolved. Alternatively, Eastman has requested a three-month stay to evaluate the gravity of the federal case. Notably, he is widely speculated to be the unnamed “co-conspirator 2” in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s August 1 indictment.
The trial centers around allegations that Eastman violated 11 ethical and statutory obligations during his post-election involvement, culminating in January 6 at the US Capitol. Eastman, a former dean at Chapman University’s law school, authored memos proposing various theories. These theories suggested that Vice President Mike Pence, acting as Senate president, could potentially declare Trump the victor by rejecting electors’ slates for Biden, acknowledging unofficial slates for Trump, or delaying the certification of results, thereby potentially involving Congress in determining the election’s outcome.
As the trial resumes, legal observers closely monitor the proceedings. The case encapsulates complex legal arguments involving attorney-client privilege and constitutional rights. Furthermore, the intersection of Eastman’s role as a legal scholar, his connection to former President Trump, and his alleged involvement in the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol breach adds layers of intrigue to the proceedings. The trial’s outcome could have far-reaching implications for Eastman’s legal career and his standing within the legal community.
