Legal Ethics

Eastman Disciplinary Trial Follows Brief Pause After Georgia Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Prominent lawyer John Eastman’s disciplinary trial in California is set to resume on August 24, following a brief hiatus. The trial has garnered significant attention due to its connection to a range of legal issues, including attorney-client privilege and the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. These issues have become more pronounced in light of Eastman’s recent indictment by a Georgia grand jury.

Eastman, who has represented former President Donald Trump and 17 other individuals, was indicted on August 14 on charges of racketeering. The indictment pertains to an alleged scheme aimed at aiding Trump’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. The scheme purportedly involved disrupting the counting of Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021, which would have confirmed Joe Biden’s presidency.

State Bar Court Judge Yvette D. Roland issued a minute order indicating her willingness to accommodate Eastman’s legal obligations in Fulton County, Georgia. As a result, trial dates for Tuesday and Wednesday were vacated, with the trial set to continue on August 24 and 25. Subsequent trial dates in September also remain scheduled.

  
What
Where


See also: Attorney John Eastman Awaits Decision on Trial Delay Amidst Legal Proceedings Linked to Trump’s Election Efforts

However, Judge Roland has yet to make a ruling on Eastman’s request to suspend the proceedings. The trial, which has high stakes as Eastman’s law license hangs in the balance, had been on hold since June.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Eastman, a conservative legal scholar who recently agreed to post a $100,000 bond in the Georgia criminal case, petitioned the California State Bar Court on August 4 to postpone his disciplinary trial indefinitely. He seeks to delay the trial until the federal investigation into election interference by the former president is resolved. Alternatively, Eastman has requested a three-month stay to evaluate the gravity of the federal case. Notably, he is widely speculated to be the unnamed “co-conspirator 2” in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s August 1 indictment.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.



The trial centers around allegations that Eastman violated 11 ethical and statutory obligations during his post-election involvement, culminating in January 6 at the US Capitol. Eastman, a former dean at Chapman University’s law school, authored memos proposing various theories. These theories suggested that Vice President Mike Pence, acting as Senate president, could potentially declare Trump the victor by rejecting electors’ slates for Biden, acknowledging unofficial slates for Trump, or delaying the certification of results, thereby potentially involving Congress in determining the election’s outcome.

As the trial resumes, legal observers closely monitor the proceedings. The case encapsulates complex legal arguments involving attorney-client privilege and constitutional rights. Furthermore, the intersection of Eastman’s role as a legal scholar, his connection to former President Trump, and his alleged involvement in the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol breach adds layers of intrigue to the proceedings. The trial’s outcome could have far-reaching implications for Eastman’s legal career and his standing within the legal community.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Junior Level Employee Benefits Attorney (Hybrid)

USA-CA-San Francisco

Description: Trucker Huss, APC, one of the largest law firms focused exclusively on employee bene...

Apply now

Real Estate Paralegal

USA-SC-Bluffton

Busy law firm is seeking a detail-oriented real estate paralegal. This position requires someone who...

Apply now

Associate (Partnership Track) Attorney

USA-PA-Pottsville

About the job Williamson, Friedberg & Jones, LLC is seeking motivated, detail-oriented Associate ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-DC-Washington

Guerrieri, Bartos & Roma, PC, based in Washington, DC, has represented labor unions and individual w...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Proposed Free Speech Rule for Law Schools Under Consideration by ABA
Law Students

Proposed Free Speech Rule for Law Schools Under Consideration by ABA
Jack Daniel’s Dog Toy Case Revival Heads Back to District Court
Public Interest

Jack Daniel’s Dog Toy Case Revival Heads Back to District Court
California Bar Insists on Proceeding with John Eastman Ethics Trial
Legal News

California Bar Insists on Proceeding with John Eastman Ethics Trial
Georgia DA Leverages State’s Racketeering Law in Indictment Against Ex-President Trump
Legal News

Georgia DA Leverages State’s Racketeering Law in Indictment Against Ex-President Trump
Senior Lawyer for Hunter Biden Seeks Withdrawal Amidst Impasse in Plea Negotiations
Legal News

Senior Lawyer for Hunter Biden Seeks Withdrawal Amidst Impasse in Plea Negotiations
Orrick Law Firm Faces Lawsuit Following March Data Breach Incident
Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Faces Lawsuit Following March Data Breach Incident
Former Girardi Keese Attorney Countersues Trustee in Ongoing Legal Battle
Legal News

Former Girardi Keese Attorney Countersues Trustee in Ongoing Legal Battle
Judge Rules Montana’s Neglect of Climate Change Violates Citizens’ Right to a Clean Environment
Energy, Oil and Gas

Judge Rules Montana’s Neglect of Climate Change Violates Citizens’ Right to a Clean Environment
Choate Hall & Stewart Law Firm Announces Employee Layoffs Amid Economic Challenges
Breaking News

Choate Hall & Stewart Law Firm Announces Employee Layoffs Amid Economic Challenges
Conservative Law Professors Find 14th Amendment Bars Trump From Office Due to Insurrection
Legal News

Conservative Law Professors Find 14th Amendment Bars Trump From Office Due to Insurrection

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top