Ongoing Partner Departures Rock New U.S. Law Firm Amidst Racist Email Controversy

The recently launched U.S. law firm, formerly known as Barber Ranen, is facing a crisis as more partners choose to sever ties with the firm in the aftermath of the revelation of bigoted emails written by its original founders. Just one month after its May launch, the firm is struggling to maintain stability and credibility in the legal industry.



Rebranded as Daugherty Lordan, the firm has witnessed a steady exodus of partners, with several individuals moving to Cincinnati-founded Dinsmore & Shohl, as confirmed by Reuters. Among the departing partners, Rachel McClintock and Kelsey Scherr are set to join Dinsmore’s Los Angeles office as partners, along with two to three other lawyers and business professionals, according to Dinsmore managing partner Joshua Lorentz.



Rachel McClintock was a managing partner at Daugherty Lordan’s Los Angeles office. While the transition to Dinsmore marks a significant career move for these legal professionals, they have refrained from commenting on their departure circumstances. Similarly, a spokesperson for Daugherty Lordan has yet to respond to media inquiries regarding the recent developments.



The catalyst for the ongoing upheaval at Daugherty Lordan was the disclosure of many offensive emails, including racist, sexist, homophobic, and antisemitic content. These emails were authored by the firm’s original founders, John Barber and Jeffrey Ranen, during their tenure at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. When Lewis Brisbois released these disturbing communications, Barber and Ranen resigned from the firm and issued apologies for their actions.

Since the disclosure, Daugherty Lordan has experienced a turbulent period, with speculation regarding its future. While there has been no official confirmation of the firm’s dissolution, a spokesperson for Daugherty Lordan revealed that the firm was engaged in “ongoing discussions between several law firms and our incredibly capable attorneys.” This uncertainty has further fueled the departure of partners to rival law firms such as Ballard Spahr, Freeman Mathis & Gary, Ogletree Deakins, and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani.



Moreover, Daugherty Lordan’s Denver office and San Francisco-based name partner, Joseph Lordan, have recently made the move to Chicago-based O’Hagan Meyer. The transfer of at least 30 former Daugherty Lordan lawyers to O’Hagan Meyer has been confirmed through LinkedIn account changes, O’Hagan Meyer’s website, and court records. However, O’Hagan Meyer’s managing partner, Kevin O’Hagan, declined to comment on the developments.



In contrast, Dinsmore seems to be experiencing growth and expansion during this tumultuous time for the legal industry. Lorentz stated that the firm had previously merged with San Diego-based law firm Mulvaney Barry Beatty Linn & Mayers LLP, successfully incorporating 18 additional legal and business professionals into its southern California offices.



As the situation unfolds, the legal community closely watches Daugherty Lordan’s future, and the repercussions this controversy may have on the broader industry. The departure of partners, the firm’s name change, and the potential for further departures raise concerns about its long-term viability and reputation.



The fledgling law firm, Daugherty Lordan, finds itself grappling with an unprecedented crisis following the exposure of racist and offensive emails authored by its founding partners. With key partners abandoning the firm for rival entities, the future of Daugherty Lordan remains uncertain. The legal community awaits further developments as the repercussions of this controversy continue to unfold within the industry.



