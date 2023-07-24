Legal News

Ongoing Partner Departures Rock New U.S. Law Firm Amidst Racist Email Controversy
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The recently launched U.S. law firm, formerly known as Barber Ranen, is facing a crisis as more partners choose to sever ties with the firm in the aftermath of the revelation of bigoted emails written by its original founders. Just one month after its May launch, the firm is struggling to maintain stability and credibility in the legal industry.

Rebranded as Daugherty Lordan, the firm has witnessed a steady exodus of partners, with several individuals moving to Cincinnati-founded Dinsmore & Shohl, as confirmed by Reuters. Among the departing partners, Rachel McClintock and Kelsey Scherr are set to join Dinsmore’s Los Angeles office as partners, along with two to three other lawyers and business professionals, according to Dinsmore managing partner Joshua Lorentz.

Rachel McClintock was a managing partner at Daugherty Lordan’s Los Angeles office. While the transition to Dinsmore marks a significant career move for these legal professionals, they have refrained from commenting on their departure circumstances. Similarly, a spokesperson for Daugherty Lordan has yet to respond to media inquiries regarding the recent developments.

  
What
Where


The catalyst for the ongoing upheaval at Daugherty Lordan was the disclosure of many offensive emails, including racist, sexist, homophobic, and antisemitic content. These emails were authored by the firm’s original founders, John Barber and Jeffrey Ranen, during their tenure at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. When Lewis Brisbois released these disturbing communications, Barber and Ranen resigned from the firm and issued apologies for their actions.

Ready to take the first step towards your dream legal job? Start your search with BCG Attorney Search now!

Since the disclosure, Daugherty Lordan has experienced a turbulent period, with speculation regarding its future. While there has been no official confirmation of the firm’s dissolution, a spokesperson for Daugherty Lordan revealed that the firm was engaged in “ongoing discussions between several law firms and our incredibly capable attorneys.” This uncertainty has further fueled the departure of partners to rival law firms such as Ballard Spahr, Freeman Mathis & Gary, Ogletree Deakins, and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Moreover, Daugherty Lordan’s Denver office and San Francisco-based name partner, Joseph Lordan, have recently made the move to Chicago-based O’Hagan Meyer. The transfer of at least 30 former Daugherty Lordan lawyers to O’Hagan Meyer has been confirmed through LinkedIn account changes, O’Hagan Meyer’s website, and court records. However, O’Hagan Meyer’s managing partner, Kevin O’Hagan, declined to comment on the developments.

In contrast, Dinsmore seems to be experiencing growth and expansion during this tumultuous time for the legal industry. Lorentz stated that the firm had previously merged with San Diego-based law firm Mulvaney Barry Beatty Linn & Mayers LLP, successfully incorporating 18 additional legal and business professionals into its southern California offices.



As the situation unfolds, the legal community closely watches Daugherty Lordan’s future, and the repercussions this controversy may have on the broader industry. The departure of partners, the firm’s name change, and the potential for further departures raise concerns about its long-term viability and reputation.

The fledgling law firm, Daugherty Lordan, finds itself grappling with an unprecedented crisis following the exposure of racist and offensive emails authored by its founding partners. With key partners abandoning the firm for rival entities, the future of Daugherty Lordan remains uncertain. The legal community awaits further developments as the repercussions of this controversy continue to unfold within the industry.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Transactional Attorney

USA-CA-Temecula

Are you a skilled attorney with a passion for transactional law? We are seeking a highly motivated a...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Glendale

California based litigation law firm seeks Medical Malpractice Litigation Associate Attorney with 3 ...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-TX-Pearland

Busy family law firm looking for the next member of our growing family. If you want to enjoy your da...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-San Diego

Workers\' compensation defense firm with 10 offices throughout California is seeking an associate at...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Litigation Attorney

USA-SC-Charleston

Charleston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate litigation attorne...

Apply Now

Patent Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-VA-McLean

McLean office of our client seeks patent litigation associate attorney with experience.

Apply Now

Patent Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Redwood Shores

Redwood Shores office of our client seeks patent litigation associate attorney with experience.

Apply Now

Most Popular

Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
48
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
49
Biglaw

Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
Mixed Reactions Surface for New Bar Exam in Previews
40
Law Students

Mixed Reactions Surface for New Bar Exam in Previews
Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
121
Energy, Oil and Gas

Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
Philip Morris Appoints In-House Veteran GuÃ©rin as New Chief Legal Officer
67
Lawyers

Philip Morris Appoints In-House Veteran GuÃ©rin as New Chief Legal Officer
Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’
50
Biglaw

Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’
Lewis Brisbois Appoints New Government Affairs Practice Leader to Strengthen Legal Expertise
41
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Appoints New Government Affairs Practice Leader to Strengthen Legal Expertise
Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
51
Legal News

Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
Top Wachtell Partners Join Forces with Salesforce and AI Startup Harvey
49
Biglaw

Top Wachtell Partners Join Forces with Salesforce and AI Startup Harvey
Schulte Roth & Zabel Welcomes John Nowak as Litigation Group Partner in New York
43
Biglaw

Schulte Roth & Zabel Welcomes John Nowak as Litigation Group Partner in New York

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top