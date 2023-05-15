Mayer Brown Welcomes DOJ’s Senior National Security Official to Its Team

Mayer Brown, a prominent law firm, announced on Monday that Adam Hickey, formerly the deputy assistant attorney general with the U.S. Department of Justice’s national security division, has joined the firm as a partner. Hickey brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of national security, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity.



During his tenure at the Justice Department, which began in 2012, Hickey played a pivotal role in establishing the national security cyber program. This program aimed to proactively prevent malicious cyber incidents targeting both the private sector and critical infrastructure. Hickey’s contributions in developing and implementing cybersecurity measures have been highly regarded.



As a partner at Mayer Brown, Hickey will be involved in several key practice areas, including cybersecurity and data privacy, national security, global investigations, and white-collar defense. He will split his time between the firm’s Washington, D.C., and New York offices. This strategic placement allows him to effectively engage with clients and address their legal needs.



The addition of Hickey to Mayer Brown’s team comes at a time when both the U.S. government and regulatory bodies are intensifying their focus on cybersecurity. For instance, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently proposed a comprehensive set of policies aimed at fortifying the financial system against cyber threats, data breaches, and system failures. Similarly, the White House unveiled a new cybersecurity strategy in March, underscoring the increasing importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure and sensitive information.

Adam Hickey’s legal career spans across various esteemed institutions. Prior to his role at the Department of Justice, he worked as an associate at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, a prestigious law firm. He then served as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. In 2016, he briefly assumed the position of deputy chief of appeals in SDNY. Hickey’s extensive background in both public and private sectors positions him well to tackle complex legal challenges.



Hickey expressed his enthusiasm for transitioning to the private sector after 15 years with the Justice Department. He stated that it felt like the right time to redirect his focus on national security to the private arena. With its strong reputation and commitment to expanding its strategic focus on national security, Mayer Brown proved to be an ideal fit for his career aspirations.



Mayer Brown has been actively reinforcing its cybersecurity and national security practices by welcoming other seasoned professionals from government backgrounds. In January, John Sullivan, former U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Trump and Biden administrations, rejoined the firm to co-lead its national security practice. Additionally, Justin Herring, who previously held the position of executive deputy superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) cybersecurity division, joined Mayer Brown last month.



In his new role, Hickey will contribute his expertise to cybersecurity investigations and litigation. He will also provide guidance on matters related to foreign investment security reviews and investigations and enforcement involving sanctions, export controls, and the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Mayer Brown’s clients can expect to benefit from Hickey’s deep understanding of the legal landscape surrounding national security and cybersecurity issues.



With the addition of Adam Hickey and other government veterans to its team, Mayer Brown reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-notch legal services in the realm of national security. The firm’s strategic expansion aims to address clients’ evolving needs in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.



