Legal News

Mayer Brown Welcomes DOJ’s Senior National Security Official to Its Team
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Mayer Brown, a prominent law firm, announced on Monday that Adam Hickey, formerly the deputy assistant attorney general with the U.S. Department of Justice’s national security division, has joined the firm as a partner. Hickey brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of national security, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity.

During his tenure at the Justice Department, which began in 2012, Hickey played a pivotal role in establishing the national security cyber program. This program aimed to proactively prevent malicious cyber incidents targeting both the private sector and critical infrastructure. Hickey’s contributions in developing and implementing cybersecurity measures have been highly regarded.

As a partner at Mayer Brown, Hickey will be involved in several key practice areas, including cybersecurity and data privacy, national security, global investigations, and white-collar defense. He will split his time between the firm’s Washington, D.C., and New York offices. This strategic placement allows him to effectively engage with clients and address their legal needs.

  
What
Where


The addition of Hickey to Mayer Brown’s team comes at a time when both the U.S. government and regulatory bodies are intensifying their focus on cybersecurity. For instance, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently proposed a comprehensive set of policies aimed at fortifying the financial system against cyber threats, data breaches, and system failures. Similarly, the White House unveiled a new cybersecurity strategy in March, underscoring the increasing importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure and sensitive information.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

Adam Hickey’s legal career spans across various esteemed institutions. Prior to his role at the Department of Justice, he worked as an associate at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, a prestigious law firm. He then served as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. In 2016, he briefly assumed the position of deputy chief of appeals in SDNY. Hickey’s extensive background in both public and private sectors positions him well to tackle complex legal challenges.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Hickey expressed his enthusiasm for transitioning to the private sector after 15 years with the Justice Department. He stated that it felt like the right time to redirect his focus on national security to the private arena. With its strong reputation and commitment to expanding its strategic focus on national security, Mayer Brown proved to be an ideal fit for his career aspirations.

Mayer Brown has been actively reinforcing its cybersecurity and national security practices by welcoming other seasoned professionals from government backgrounds. In January, John Sullivan, former U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Trump and Biden administrations, rejoined the firm to co-lead its national security practice. Additionally, Justin Herring, who previously held the position of executive deputy superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) cybersecurity division, joined Mayer Brown last month.



In his new role, Hickey will contribute his expertise to cybersecurity investigations and litigation. He will also provide guidance on matters related to foreign investment security reviews and investigations and enforcement involving sanctions, export controls, and the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Mayer Brown’s clients can expect to benefit from Hickey’s deep understanding of the legal landscape surrounding national security and cybersecurity issues.

With the addition of Adam Hickey and other government veterans to its team, Mayer Brown reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-notch legal services in the realm of national security. The firm’s strategic expansion aims to address clients’ evolving needs in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-Harker Heights

Growing Harker Heights based boutique law firm is currently seeking an associate attorney to join ou...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
311
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
122
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
70
Biglaw

Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
155
Law Students

Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
96
Lawyers

Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
86
Biglaw

Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
137
Law Students

California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
65
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
135
Home

Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise
61
Biglaw

Genstar Capital Partners XI Raises Impressive $12.6 Billion with Weil’s Advisory Expertise

Legal Career Resources

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top