Fisher Phillips to Open Three Offices in Mexico Amid High Demand for Labor and Employment Advice

In a strategic move to address the increasing demand for labor and employment advice in Mexico, Atlanta-founded law firm Fisher Phillips has announced plans to establish three offices in the country. The expansion comes as Mexico experiences updated trade deals and a shift in manufacturing patterns, leading to a surge in the need for cross-border legal services. The firm, renowned for its labor and employment focus and currently boasting approximately 550 lawyers and nearly 40 offices in the United States, will set up its anchor office in Mexico City, along with satellite outposts in Guadalajara and Queretaro, two emerging manufacturing hubs.



The decision marks a significant milestone for Fisher Phillips, as these new locations will be the firm’s first outside of the United States. To lead this endeavor, the firm has brought in Germán de la Garza de Vecchi, previously at the helm of Deloitte’s Mexican legal practice, to head the three offices. Along with him, a team of about 30 lawyers from Deloitte has also transitioned to Fisher Phillips.



“The evolving landscape of Mexico’s labor and employment laws, modernization of trade agreements, and the growing trend of companies near-shoring production closer to North American markets have fueled an increased demand for cross-border legal services,” stated John Polson, chairman and managing partner of Fisher Phillips.



The trend of nearshoring, which involves moving production closer to North American buyers and away from Asia, has gained momentum, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as supply-chain disruptions in Asia underscored the advantages of regional proximity. Renowned companies such as Bosch Group and Tesla have already announced plans to invest in Mexico for production facilities, citing its strategic location and the benefits of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which has been in effect since July 2020.



The USMCA trade deal introduced stricter labor rules compared to its predecessor and laid the foundation for new Mexican labor laws that empower workers to demand better wages and working conditions. As a result, businesses opening up in Mexico are facing a surge in legal complexities, leading to a significant demand for expert labor and employment lawyers in the country.



Fisher Phillips’s new team, led by Germán de la Garza de Vecchi, brings together skilled professionals who have spent years cultivating credibility with union leaders and advising regulators on labor law reform. The team’s prior experience working together at a Mexican law firm, later absorbed by Deloitte, brings a wealth of collective knowledge and expertise to Fisher Phillips.



Key members joining Fisher Phillips from Deloitte include Octavio Novaro Holguín, Victor Manuel Ávila, Andrea Brizio Rivas, Hector Cuevas, Víctor Manuel López, Ilyana Barrera, and Christian Morales. Together, this team of approximately 60-70 lawyers and professionals will cater to the needs of large international clients, providing legal counsel on employment law disputes, labor negotiations, and related matters.



Fisher Phillips’s decision to expand into Mexico aligns perfectly with the current dynamics of the country’s labor market. The growing trend of nearshoring, as evidenced by major companies investing in production facilities within Mexico, has intensified the need for expert legal services. With its established reputation in the field of labor and employment law and the strategic acquisition of seasoned professionals from Deloitte, Fisher Phillips is well-positioned to meet the demands of clients in the region.



As Mexico’s business landscape continues to evolve, Fisher Phillips‘s move into the country represents a significant development in the legal industry. The expansion reinforces the firm’s commitment to providing top-notch legal counsel and signifies a strategic response to the region’s changing economic and trade dynamics. As the trend of nearshoring continues to shape Mexico’s role in the global market, the legal expertise offered by Fisher Phillips is expected to play a crucial role in guiding businesses and safeguarding the rights of workers in this dynamic and evolving business environment.



