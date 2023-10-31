Biden Administration Takes Action Against Anti-Jewish Incidents on U.S. Campuses

In response to growing concerns over anti-Jewish incidents at U.S. universities, the Biden administration held a crucial meeting with American Jewish leaders on Monday to address the alarming surge in such incidents. Tensions between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups have escalated on some U.S. campuses, particularly in New York, prompting universities to reinforce security measures.

Strong Condemnation from the White House

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre expressed unequivocal condemnation for any anti-Semitic threats or incidents, emphasizing that there is no place for hate in America. The Biden administration is closely monitoring the situation at Cornell University in New York and is committed to taking every possible measure to counteract anti-Jewish actions and threats nationwide.

Disturbing Increase in Anti-Semitic Incidents

The Anti-Defamation League recently reported a shocking nearly 400% increase in anti-Semitic incidents across the United States since an October 7th attack by Hamas on Israel. Of the 312 incidents documented between October 7th and October 23rd, approximately 190 were linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

High-Level Meeting to Address the Issue

Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, along with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Deborah Lipstadt (the administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism), and other officials convened on Monday to discuss the steps the administration is taking to combat these incidents.

Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict

The surge in anti-Semitic incidents can be traced back to the breach of the barrier to Israel by Hamas militants in Gaza on October 7th. Subsequently, Hamas attacks led to casualties, and Israel responded with a bombardment of Gaza. Medical authorities reported a significant loss of life in Gaza as a result.

White House Takes Action

The White House announced its commitment to combat this alarming increase in anti-Semitic incidents at educational institutions. They are working to ensure that campus law enforcement collaborates closely with state and local law enforcement agencies. Additionally, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has made it clear that Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act specifically prohibits certain forms of anti-Semitic and related forms of discrimination.

Collaboration with Jewish Leaders

The Jewish leaders participating in this effort included representatives from organizations such as Hillel, the Anti-Defamation League, and the National Council of Jewish Women. Furthermore, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and White House domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden plan to visit a university and meet with Jewish students in the coming week.

Rise in Anti-Muslim Incidents

The surge in anti-Semitic incidents is not isolated; anti-Muslim incidents have also seen an increase. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reported 774 complaints of incidents motivated by Islamophobia and bias against Palestinians and Arabs since October 7th, the highest level since 2015.

Biden’s Engagement with Muslim Community

In response to the concerns from the Arab and Muslim community, President Biden recently hosted a meeting with several Muslim leaders. The administration remains engaged with these community members who are apprehensive about the handling of the crisis.

Threats Target Jewish Students

Over the weekend, threats were posted online targeting Jewish students and the Center of Jewish Living at Cornell University. Campus police have been deployed to protect the building, and students have been advised to stay away.

FBI’s Response

The FBI is aware of these threats made at Cornell and has issued a statement affirming their commitment to taking them seriously. They are working closely with Cornell and law enforcement partners at various levels to determine the credibility of these threats and take appropriate investigative action.

Governor Hochul’s Concern

New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her deep concern and discussed her conversations with leaders of public and private universities across the state to ensure the safety of their campuses. She decried the “disgusting & hateful posts” about Jewish students on social media and highlighted the need to address concerning incidents on college campuses.

