Legal News

U.S. Law Firms Request $25.2 Million in Legal Fees for Antitrust Litigation Settlement
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Two prominent U.S. plaintiffs’ law firms, Susman Godfrey and Hausfeld, have petitioned a Manhattan federal judge for $25.2 million in legal fees related to their recent settlement in a high-stakes antitrust litigation case against major banks. The ongoing litigation has already yielded settlements worth a staggering $781 million. This request for legal fees marks a significant development in the case.

Law Firms Seek Compensation in Antitrust Litigation

Susman Godfrey and Hausfeld, renowned for their legal prowess, submitted their fee request to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, who presides over the complex claims in Manhattan federal court. These claims revolve around allegations that a group of banks conspired to manipulate the Libor benchmark interest rate, a practice alleged to have occurred during the financial crisis.

  
What
Where


Cumulative Legal Fees Exceed $100 Million

The proposed fee award, if granted, would contribute to the remarkable sum of over $100 million in legal fees earned by the two law firms thus far. This notable figure underscores the magnitude and significance of the case.

Representation of OTC Investors in Libor Litigation

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Susman Godfrey and Hausfeld undertook the representation of a class of “over the counter” (OTC) investors who engaged directly with the bank defendants in the Libor litigation. This protracted legal battle began in 2011 and has seen various settlements.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.



Recent Settlement Involving Major Banks

In the most recent settlement, the sixth in a series of negotiations, several financial institutions, including Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank and Lloyds Banking Group, agreed to pay a combined sum of $101 million to resolve claims against them. This settlement further advances the interests of the OTC investors represented by the law firms.

Request for a Percentage of the Settlement

The law firms have requested an amount equal to 25% of the recently secured settlement. Notably, they have indicated their intention to seek up to 30% of future settlements as the litigation progresses. This highlights the confidence they have in their case.

Banks’ Response and Disputed Claims

Representatives from Rabobank and Lloyds have not yet issued statements in response to the request for legal fees. It’s important to note that the banks had consistently disputed the plaintiffs’ claims and denied any liability in the matter.

Allegations Regarding the Libor Benchmark Rate

The heart of this litigation revolves around the Libor benchmark interest rate, commonly known as the London Interbank Offered Rate. This rate serves as a reference point for establishing interest rates on various financial products, including mortgages, credit cards, and student loans. The plaintiffs allege that the defendant banks artificially manipulated this rate, resulting in reduced payments to individuals and institutions within the class.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Previous Settlements Involving Major Banks

Apart from Rabobank and Lloyds, other central banks, such as Deutsche Bank and Citibank, have previously reached settlements in the ongoing litigation. Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $240 million in a prior settlement, while Citibank committed to a settlement of $130 million.

Extensive Legal Efforts

In their fee filing, the class attorneys disclosed that they had invested 124,422 hours in this complex litigation up to July. This commitment underscores the significant resources and dedication required to prosecute such high-stakes cases.

Hourly Billing Rates of Attorneys

The fee filing also revealed the hourly billing rates of the attorneys involved. William Carmody, who leads Susman Godfrey’s New York office and is a member of the firm’s executive committee, charges $2,200 per hour for his legal services. Michael Hausfeld’s rate was $1,550 per hour, reflecting the caliber of legal expertise involved in the case.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Proskauer Rose Nears Settlement with Former COO in Corporate Espionage Case
Breaking News

Proskauer Rose Nears Settlement with Former COO in Corporate Espionage Case
U.S. Department of Justice Teams Up with Paladin Partners to Revolutionize Pro Bono Engagement
Legal News

U.S. Department of Justice Teams Up with Paladin Partners to Revolutionize Pro Bono Engagement
Morrison & Foerster Bolsters Capital Markets Team with Notable Hire from Perkins Coie
Lawyers

Morrison & Foerster Bolsters Capital Markets Team with Notable Hire from Perkins Coie
Pharmaceutical Industry Gears Up for Second Wave of Legal Challenges Against Medicare Drug Pricing
Legal Ethics

Pharmaceutical Industry Gears Up for Second Wave of Legal Challenges Against Medicare Drug Pricing
Lawsuits Question 401(k) Handling: Possible Violation of Federal Law
Breaking News

Lawsuits Question 401(k) Handling: Possible Violation of Federal Law
Avi Perry Joins Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as Co-Chair of Securities and Commodities Litigation Practices
Breaking News

Avi Perry Joins Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as Co-Chair of Securities and Commodities Litigation Practices
Planned Parenthood to Face Trial in $1.8 Billion Lawsuit by Texas
Legal News

Planned Parenthood to Face Trial in $1.8 Billion Lawsuit by Texas
Donald Trump and Michael Cohen Engage in Courtroom Clash: Key Testimony in Civil Fraud Case Threatens Trump’s Business Empire
Legal News

Donald Trump and Michael Cohen Engage in Courtroom Clash: Key Testimony in Civil Fraud Case Threatens Trump’s Business Empire
Lawsuit Targets Prominent Law Firm WilmerHale in Discrimination Case
Legal News

Lawsuit Targets Prominent Law Firm WilmerHale in Discrimination Case
New York State Bar Exam Results: July 2023
Law Students

New York State Bar Exam Results: July 2023

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top