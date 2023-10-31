U.S. Law Firms Request $25.2 Million in Legal Fees for Antitrust Litigation Settlement

Two prominent U.S. plaintiffs’ law firms, Susman Godfrey and Hausfeld, have petitioned a Manhattan federal judge for $25.2 million in legal fees related to their recent settlement in a high-stakes antitrust litigation case against major banks. The ongoing litigation has already yielded settlements worth a staggering $781 million. This request for legal fees marks a significant development in the case.

Law Firms Seek Compensation in Antitrust Litigation

Susman Godfrey and Hausfeld, renowned for their legal prowess, submitted their fee request to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, who presides over the complex claims in Manhattan federal court. These claims revolve around allegations that a group of banks conspired to manipulate the Libor benchmark interest rate, a practice alleged to have occurred during the financial crisis.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Cumulative Legal Fees Exceed $100 Million

The proposed fee award, if granted, would contribute to the remarkable sum of over $100 million in legal fees earned by the two law firms thus far. This notable figure underscores the magnitude and significance of the case.

Representation of OTC Investors in Libor Litigation

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Susman Godfrey and Hausfeld undertook the representation of a class of “over the counter” (OTC) investors who engaged directly with the bank defendants in the Libor litigation. This protracted legal battle began in 2011 and has seen various settlements.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Recent Settlement Involving Major Banks

In the most recent settlement, the sixth in a series of negotiations, several financial institutions, including Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank and Lloyds Banking Group, agreed to pay a combined sum of $101 million to resolve claims against them. This settlement further advances the interests of the OTC investors represented by the law firms.

Request for a Percentage of the Settlement

The law firms have requested an amount equal to 25% of the recently secured settlement. Notably, they have indicated their intention to seek up to 30% of future settlements as the litigation progresses. This highlights the confidence they have in their case.

Banks’ Response and Disputed Claims

Representatives from Rabobank and Lloyds have not yet issued statements in response to the request for legal fees. It’s important to note that the banks had consistently disputed the plaintiffs’ claims and denied any liability in the matter.

Allegations Regarding the Libor Benchmark Rate

The heart of this litigation revolves around the Libor benchmark interest rate, commonly known as the London Interbank Offered Rate. This rate serves as a reference point for establishing interest rates on various financial products, including mortgages, credit cards, and student loans. The plaintiffs allege that the defendant banks artificially manipulated this rate, resulting in reduced payments to individuals and institutions within the class.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Previous Settlements Involving Major Banks

Apart from Rabobank and Lloyds, other central banks, such as Deutsche Bank and Citibank, have previously reached settlements in the ongoing litigation. Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $240 million in a prior settlement, while Citibank committed to a settlement of $130 million.

Extensive Legal Efforts

In their fee filing, the class attorneys disclosed that they had invested 124,422 hours in this complex litigation up to July. This commitment underscores the significant resources and dedication required to prosecute such high-stakes cases.

Hourly Billing Rates of Attorneys

The fee filing also revealed the hourly billing rates of the attorneys involved. William Carmody, who leads Susman Godfrey’s New York office and is a member of the firm’s executive committee, charges $2,200 per hour for his legal services. Michael Hausfeld’s rate was $1,550 per hour, reflecting the caliber of legal expertise involved in the case.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More