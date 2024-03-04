U.S. Appeals Court Temporarily Allows Texas Law Targeting Border Crossings

A recent decision by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily set aside a judge’s ruling, enabling a Texas law granting state officials extensive powers regarding the U.S.-Mexico border to potentially take effect. Known as SB4, the law has faced legal challenges as the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden argues it hampers federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The Court’s Decision

The 5th Circuit’s order, issued on Saturday, presents a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battle surrounding SB4. While the ruling allows for the law’s enforcement, the court has decided to stay its decision for seven days, providing an opportunity for the federal government to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Potential Implications

Should the Supreme Court uphold the 5th Circuit’s decision, SB4 would come into force, pending Texas’ appeal of a recent ruling by U.S. District Judge David Ezra. Judge Ezra’s decision, delivered in Austin, raised doubts about the constitutionality of SB4, suggesting that the Biden administration’s legal challenge could succeed. Notably, Ezra referenced a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated key provisions of a comparable Arizona immigration law.

Provisions of SB4

The Texas law under scrutiny aims to address illegal border crossings by introducing stringent measures. It criminalizes illegal entry or re-entry into Texas from foreign countries, granting state and local law enforcement the authority to arrest and prosecute offenders. Moreover, SB4 empowers state judges to mandate the departure of individuals from the country, with potential prison sentences extending up to 20 years for non-compliance.

Political Context

SB4 forms part of a broader initiative led by the Republican-dominated state to combat illegal border activities. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, alongside Republican Governor Greg Abbott and other officials, has attributed the surge in illegal migration to President Biden’s policies, emphasizing the necessity of state-level interventions due to perceived federal inaction. These interventions include the installation of razor wire fencing along the border and the implementation of a floating barrier in the Rio Grande River.

