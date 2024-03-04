Legal News

U.S. Appeals Court Temporarily Allows Texas Law Targeting Border Crossings
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A recent decision by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily set aside a judge’s ruling, enabling a Texas law granting state officials extensive powers regarding the U.S.-Mexico border to potentially take effect. Known as SB4, the law has faced legal challenges as the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden argues it hampers federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The Court’s Decision

The 5th Circuit’s order, issued on Saturday, presents a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battle surrounding SB4. While the ruling allows for the law’s enforcement, the court has decided to stay its decision for seven days, providing an opportunity for the federal government to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Potential Implications

Should the Supreme Court uphold the 5th Circuit’s decision, SB4 would come into force, pending Texas’ appeal of a recent ruling by U.S. District Judge David Ezra. Judge Ezra’s decision, delivered in Austin, raised doubts about the constitutionality of SB4, suggesting that the Biden administration’s legal challenge could succeed. Notably, Ezra referenced a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated key provisions of a comparable Arizona immigration law.

  
What
Where


Provisions of SB4

The Texas law under scrutiny aims to address illegal border crossings by introducing stringent measures. It criminalizes illegal entry or re-entry into Texas from foreign countries, granting state and local law enforcement the authority to arrest and prosecute offenders. Moreover, SB4 empowers state judges to mandate the departure of individuals from the country, with potential prison sentences extending up to 20 years for non-compliance.

Political Context

SB4 forms part of a broader initiative led by the Republican-dominated state to combat illegal border activities. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, alongside Republican Governor Greg Abbott and other officials, has attributed the surge in illegal migration to President Biden’s policies, emphasizing the necessity of state-level interventions due to perceived federal inaction. These interventions include the installation of razor wire fencing along the border and the implementation of a floating barrier in the Rio Grande River.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

White & Case Law Firm Welcomes Rachel Rodman as Partner
Lawyers

White & Case Law Firm Welcomes Rachel Rodman as Partner
California State Bar Adopts 2024 Budget
Breaking News

California State Bar Adopts 2024 Budget
Aspen Publishing Announces Open Enrollment for JD-Next 2024 Course Dates
Law Students

Aspen Publishing Announces Open Enrollment for JD-Next 2024 Course Dates
US FTC Sues to Block Kroger-Albertsons Merger: A Shift in Antitrust Enforcement Strategy
Breaking News

US FTC Sues to Block Kroger-Albertsons Merger: A Shift in Antitrust Enforcement Strategy
Texas Attorney General Sues Pornography Distribution Company for Exposing Minors to Obscene Content
Legal News

Texas Attorney General Sues Pornography Distribution Company for Exposing Minors to Obscene Content
David Goggins Takes Legal Action Against Amazon for Selling Counterfeit Copies of His Best-Selling Book
Legal News

David Goggins Takes Legal Action Against Amazon for Selling Counterfeit Copies of His Best-Selling Book
Federal Judge Invalidates Part of Biden Administration Rule on “Ghost Guns”
Legal News

Federal Judge Invalidates Part of Biden Administration Rule on “Ghost Guns”
North Carolina Attorney General Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuit Challenging Unauthorized Legal Practice Rules
Legal News

North Carolina Attorney General Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuit Challenging Unauthorized Legal Practice Rules
King & Spalding Expands Presence with New Dallas Office
Lawyers

King & Spalding Expands Presence with New Dallas Office
Paul Hastings Expands Energy-Focused Finance Team with Vinson & Elkins Hires
Lawyers

Paul Hastings Expands Energy-Focused Finance Team with Vinson & Elkins Hires

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top