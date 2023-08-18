Legal Ethics

Key Excerpts from Newman Hearing Transcript Raise Alarm about Heart Health
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The issue of 96-year-old Judge Pauline Newman’s cardiac health has taken center stage as a redacted transcript from a July hearing has been released, revealing concerns over her fitness for judicial duties. The transcript was made public despite objections from Newman’s attorney, who opposed the use of the term “cardiac condition” to describe her health.

The hearing, presided over by a three-judge panel, aimed to determine whether Judge Newman’s non-compliance with a judicial committee’s request for medical records was justified amidst an ongoing fitness probe. The committee had initiated an investigation into her fitness and potential misconduct in response to concerns raised by multiple judges regarding her performance on the bench.

During the hearing held on July 13, Newman’s legal counsel, Greg Dolin, expressed the belief that the matter should be moved out of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Dolin argued that the committee had not established a sufficient case warranting the need for an evaluation of Judge Newman’s medical records and her subsequent medical examination.

  
What
Where


See also: Federal Appeals Judge Questions Handling of Misconduct Complaint Against Judge Pauline Newman

The ongoing investigation stems from allegations of Newman’s impaired functioning as a judge. The committee had recommended sanctions against Newman for her refusal to cooperate with the probe, proposing her suspension from new case assignments for a year or until she complies with the investigation.

Advance your legal career and achieve your professional goals – sign up for LawCrossing now.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Newman staunchly denied claims of her unfitness to serve and refuted allegations of suffering a heart attack in 2022. To counter these claims, she submitted a report from a neurologist and professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences. The report stated that there were “no significant cognitive deficits” observed at the end of June, aiming to negate the need for a medical examination by the committee-selected doctor.

However, during the hearing, concerns were raised regarding the appropriateness of replacing the committee’s medical examination with the neurologist’s report. The panel questioned why Newman declined to provide the documents that formed the basis of the neurologist’s opinion, especially given the context of the investigation. Newman’s legal counsel, Dolin, mentioned that the neurologist had reviewed materials relevant to the case before administering a neurological test.



The neurological test included three questions that required written responses. However, due to a cast on her hand, Newman was unable to complete the writing section during the test. The panel further questioned the inconsistency in the neurologist’s report, highlighting that while he indicated Newman’s inability to write for two questions, he credited her for the third question.

Chief Judge Kimberly A. Moore raised concerns about the internal inconsistency within the neurologist’s report, suggesting that the report itself appeared contradictory despite his expertise. Additionally, Ted Rothstein, the physician who conducted an examination on Newman, expressed disagreements with how the judicial committee had characterized his report in a previous interview.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Furthermore, the panel clarified that the reduction in Newman’s caseload between 2021 and 2023 was not influenced by the assignments made by Chief Judge Moore, contrary to suggestions put forth by Dolin. Chief Judge Moore emphasized that case assignments were made randomly by individual judges.

The panel for this hearing consisted of Judges Sharon Prost and Richard G. Taranto, alongside Chief Judge Moore.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-HI-Honolulu

About the job The Bezdik Kassab Law Group, a respected boutique #commercial, #business and #reale...

Apply now

Employment Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

What our attorneys do: Defend employment law cases in federal and state courts throughout...

Apply now

Need experienced paralegal in exciting civil litigation and bankruptcy support . Competitive salary

USA-TX-Amarillo

Hands-on business,civil and bankruptcy litigation support with the attorney and two other paralegals...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Facing Suspension, Lawyer Shifts Focus to Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine
1
Lawyers

Facing Suspension, Lawyer Shifts Focus to Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine
Expanding Wave of BigLaw Redundancies Now Impacting Fee Earners
4
Legal News

Expanding Wave of BigLaw Redundancies Now Impacting Fee Earners
Thomas Girardi’s Request for Continuance of Competency Hearing Denied
1
Legal News

Thomas Girardi’s Request for Continuance of Competency Hearing Denied
Morgan Lewis Recognized as Top Trade Secrets Firm in 2023 by Lex Machina Report
2
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Recognized as Top Trade Secrets Firm in 2023 by Lex Machina Report
Trump’s Legal Team to Contest Evidence-Sharing Restrictions as Prosecutors Highlight Threats
1
Legal News

Trump’s Legal Team to Contest Evidence-Sharing Restrictions as Prosecutors Highlight Threats
Polsinelli Welcomes Raymond Jacobi as Private Equity M&A Shareholder
6
Biglaw

Polsinelli Welcomes Raymond Jacobi as Private Equity M&A Shareholder
Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
38
Legal Technology News

Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
LSAT Test-Takers Favor Remote Format, Reflecting Shifting Preferences
11
Law Students

LSAT Test-Takers Favor Remote Format, Reflecting Shifting Preferences
Law Schools Explore AI Integration Amid Industry Transformation
4
Home

Law Schools Explore AI Integration Amid Industry Transformation
Purdue Global Law School’s Pursuit of Bar Exam Eligibility Sparks Debate
3
Home

Purdue Global Law School’s Pursuit of Bar Exam Eligibility Sparks Debate

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top