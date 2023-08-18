Breaking News

Law Firm Stemming from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Closure as 25 Attorneys Join O’Hagan Meyer
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Daugherty Lordan, a law firm that emerged from a mass exodus at Lewis Brisbois, is now on the brink of closure. A recent announcement revealed that at least 25 attorneys have left the firm to join O’Hagan Meyer, marking another blow to the struggling entity.

The firm expressed its challenges, stating, “Unfortunately, risk, uncertainty, and market conditions made it impossible for us to thrive as a startup.” Previously known as Barber Ranen, the firm had rebranded itself as Daugherty Lordan, but this effort failed to prevent a series of departures that ultimately contributed to its downfall.

The latest group of attorneys to leave Daugherty Lordan, including more than a dozen partners based in California, has joined O’Hagan Meyer, according to a statement from the latter firm. This ongoing exodus follows a previous wave of Daugherty Lordan attorneys, including the firm’s name partner Joseph Lordan, who had already transitioned to O’Hagan Meyer.

  
What
Where


See also: Law Firm Emerging from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Further Departures Following Leadership Ouster

This downward spiral highlights the rapid collapse of a firm that was only established in May. The origins of this decline can be traced back to a scandal involving racist and sexist emails sent by Daugherty Lordan’s leaders, Jeff Ranen and John Barber, which were exposed by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. This revelation prompted numerous attorneys to leave, seeking positions at various other firms including Ogletree Deakins, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, and Dinsmore & Shohl.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Reflecting on the firm’s situation, Daugherty Lordan stated, “We entered into discussions with a number of firms to find stable homes for our talented group. We have achieved that goal and although the Daugherty Lordan chapter is ending, we will carry the lessons of these past several months throughout our careers.”

Interestingly, the collapse of Barber Ranen happened comparatively swiftly, deviating from the usual pattern of a gradual lead-up to such events. Legal recruiter Michelle Fivel of Hatch Henderson Fivel noted that the firm’s reputation was inextricably tied to its association with Barber and Ranen rather than a strong independent brand.



The origins of Barber Ranen date back to the exodus of nearly 140 labor and employment attorneys from Lewis Brisbois in May. The breakaway firm experienced internal strife, leading to the removal of its founders, Ranen and Barber. This occurred shortly after Lewis Brisbois exposed disturbing emails between the two, featuring racist, sexist, antisemitic, and anti-LGBTQ+ content.

Despite its attempt to rebrand as Daugherty Lordan and appoint new leaders, the firm’s efforts to regain stability were thwarted by a continuous stream of attorney departures. The repercussions of the exodus and email controversy extended to Lewis Brisbois as well. Co-founder Bob Lewis stepped down as chair, with New York partner Gregory Katz stepping in as the new leader of the firm’s management committee.

Busy schedule? No problem. Subscribe to JDJournal for bite-sized legal news updates that fit your on-the-go lifestyle.

Additionally, the release of the incriminating emails had a ripple effect on Lewis Brisbois’ standing within Los Angeles County. The county opted to cease referring new matters to the firm, a decision that impacted 79 ongoing cases involving advisory and litigation services, along with over 600 worker’s compensation claims.

In a matter of months, the narrative surrounding Daugherty Lordan has transformed from anticipation to disintegration, underscoring the volatile nature of the legal industry and the profound consequences of leadership misconduct. As the dust settles on this chapter, the legal community will undoubtedly be watching closely to glean lessons from this cautionary tale.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-HI-Honolulu

About the job The Bezdik Kassab Law Group, a respected boutique #commercial, #business and #reale...

Apply now

Employment Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

What our attorneys do: Defend employment law cases in federal and state courts throughout...

Apply now

Need experienced paralegal in exciting civil litigation and bankruptcy support . Competitive salary

USA-TX-Amarillo

Hands-on business,civil and bankruptcy litigation support with the attorney and two other paralegals...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Facing Suspension, Lawyer Shifts Focus to Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine
1
Lawyers

Facing Suspension, Lawyer Shifts Focus to Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine
Expanding Wave of BigLaw Redundancies Now Impacting Fee Earners
4
Legal News

Expanding Wave of BigLaw Redundancies Now Impacting Fee Earners
Thomas Girardi’s Request for Continuance of Competency Hearing Denied
1
Legal News

Thomas Girardi’s Request for Continuance of Competency Hearing Denied
Morgan Lewis Recognized as Top Trade Secrets Firm in 2023 by Lex Machina Report
2
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Recognized as Top Trade Secrets Firm in 2023 by Lex Machina Report
Trump’s Legal Team to Contest Evidence-Sharing Restrictions as Prosecutors Highlight Threats
1
Legal News

Trump’s Legal Team to Contest Evidence-Sharing Restrictions as Prosecutors Highlight Threats
Polsinelli Welcomes Raymond Jacobi as Private Equity M&A Shareholder
6
Biglaw

Polsinelli Welcomes Raymond Jacobi as Private Equity M&A Shareholder
Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
38
Legal Technology News

Rapid Spread of ChatGPT in US Workplaces Raises Concerns Amongst Certain Groups
LSAT Test-Takers Favor Remote Format, Reflecting Shifting Preferences
11
Law Students

LSAT Test-Takers Favor Remote Format, Reflecting Shifting Preferences
Law Schools Explore AI Integration Amid Industry Transformation
4
Home

Law Schools Explore AI Integration Amid Industry Transformation
Purdue Global Law School’s Pursuit of Bar Exam Eligibility Sparks Debate
3
Home

Purdue Global Law School’s Pursuit of Bar Exam Eligibility Sparks Debate

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top