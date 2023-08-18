Law Firm Stemming from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Closure as 25 Attorneys Join O’Hagan Meyer

Daugherty Lordan, a law firm that emerged from a mass exodus at Lewis Brisbois, is now on the brink of closure. A recent announcement revealed that at least 25 attorneys have left the firm to join O’Hagan Meyer, marking another blow to the struggling entity.



The firm expressed its challenges, stating, “Unfortunately, risk, uncertainty, and market conditions made it impossible for us to thrive as a startup.” Previously known as Barber Ranen, the firm had rebranded itself as Daugherty Lordan, but this effort failed to prevent a series of departures that ultimately contributed to its downfall.



The latest group of attorneys to leave Daugherty Lordan, including more than a dozen partners based in California, has joined O’Hagan Meyer, according to a statement from the latter firm. This ongoing exodus follows a previous wave of Daugherty Lordan attorneys, including the firm’s name partner Joseph Lordan, who had already transitioned to O’Hagan Meyer.



This downward spiral highlights the rapid collapse of a firm that was only established in May. The origins of this decline can be traced back to a scandal involving racist and sexist emails sent by Daugherty Lordan’s leaders, Jeff Ranen and John Barber, which were exposed by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. This revelation prompted numerous attorneys to leave, seeking positions at various other firms including Ogletree Deakins, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, and Dinsmore & Shohl.

Reflecting on the firm’s situation, Daugherty Lordan stated, “We entered into discussions with a number of firms to find stable homes for our talented group. We have achieved that goal and although the Daugherty Lordan chapter is ending, we will carry the lessons of these past several months throughout our careers.”



Interestingly, the collapse of Barber Ranen happened comparatively swiftly, deviating from the usual pattern of a gradual lead-up to such events. Legal recruiter Michelle Fivel of Hatch Henderson Fivel noted that the firm’s reputation was inextricably tied to its association with Barber and Ranen rather than a strong independent brand.



The origins of Barber Ranen date back to the exodus of nearly 140 labor and employment attorneys from Lewis Brisbois in May. The breakaway firm experienced internal strife, leading to the removal of its founders, Ranen and Barber. This occurred shortly after Lewis Brisbois exposed disturbing emails between the two, featuring racist, sexist, antisemitic, and anti-LGBTQ+ content.



Despite its attempt to rebrand as Daugherty Lordan and appoint new leaders, the firm’s efforts to regain stability were thwarted by a continuous stream of attorney departures. The repercussions of the exodus and email controversy extended to Lewis Brisbois as well. Co-founder Bob Lewis stepped down as chair, with New York partner Gregory Katz stepping in as the new leader of the firm’s management committee.

Additionally, the release of the incriminating emails had a ripple effect on Lewis Brisbois’ standing within Los Angeles County. The county opted to cease referring new matters to the firm, a decision that impacted 79 ongoing cases involving advisory and litigation services, along with over 600 worker’s compensation claims.



In a matter of months, the narrative surrounding Daugherty Lordan has transformed from anticipation to disintegration, underscoring the volatile nature of the legal industry and the profound consequences of leadership misconduct. As the dust settles on this chapter, the legal community will undoubtedly be watching closely to glean lessons from this cautionary tale.



