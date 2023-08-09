Biglaw

King & Spalding Strengthens Antitrust Team with Key Hire from Sidley
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

U.S. legal powerhouse King & Spalding recently announced a strategic move to bolster its antitrust and consumer protection practice by welcoming Sean Royall, a former official from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), into its ranks. Royall, who previously co-led the antitrust and consumer protection practice at Sidley Austin, is set to take on the pivotal role of global leader for King & Spalding’s antitrust and consumer protection endeavors. While primarily stationed in Washington, D.C., and Houston, Royall will also spend considerable time at the firm’s Brussels office.

Royall’s decision to transition to King & Spalding was not one he had been actively seeking, as he revealed his contentment at Sidley Austin, where he spent less than two years. He referred to the move as a choice to become a part of something exceedingly exhilarating. The move aligns with King & Spalding’s ambitious commitment to expand its antitrust capabilities, a vision Royall wholeheartedly supports.

This development comes in the wake of another significant shift in the legal arena, as Scott Sher, the leader of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati’s antitrust practice, joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison earlier this week. Such high-profile movements highlight the competitive nature of the legal industry, particularly within the antitrust sector.

  
What
Where


See also: Former N.Y. Prosecutor Joins King & Spalding Amid Heightened Investigations Focus

Royall brings with him a wealth of experience, having been involved in prominent cases such as AT&T Inc’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner and the $48.5 billion purchase of satellite TV service provider DirecTV. His track record showcases his prowess in navigating complex mergers and acquisitions within the telecommunications realm.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Royall’s expertise has evolved significantly with a career spanning several reputable firms. From serving as the deputy director of the FTC’s bureau of competition between 2001 and 2003, he subsequently spent 16 years as a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, followed by a two-year tenure at Kirkland & Ellis. He eventually found his way to Sidley Austin in February 2022, where he contributed his acumen to the antitrust landscape.

Royall’s familiarity with King & Spalding extends beyond his professional relationships. He shares connections with some of the firm’s members, including Randy Mastro, who made the transition to King & Spalding after an extensive tenure at Gibson Dunn.



Never miss a legal beat again. Subscribe to JDJournal and be the first to know about the latest developments in your field.

While Royall refrained from discussing his current client portfolio, he affirmed his anticipation that numerous client relationships would seamlessly transition to his new role at King & Spalding. His experience and the firm’s commitment to growth and innovation positions the team for substantial success in the evolving legal landscape.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-VA-Manassas

Description: About the Job: Litigation Associate Attorney Position Please Include Cover Lette...

Apply now

Receptionist

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Receptionist (Bilingual – English & Spanish) is responsible for overall front of...

Apply now

Personal Injury Paralegal

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Paralegal/Litigation Secretary professional will work directly and support the Persona...

Apply now

Pre-Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

The Attorney will work directly with our Personal Injury department, as well as Workers...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Boca Raton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trial attorney with 10+ years...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
55
Legal News

U.S. Legal Services Sector Witnessed a Drop of 1,200 Jobs in July
Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
55
Biglaw

Stroock Law Firm Explores Pension Buyout as Part of Merger Pursuit
Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
76
Breaking News

Philadelphia-Based Law Firm Schnader Harrison to Dissolve After Nearly 90 Years
Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
61
Biglaw

Stroock Sees Latest Departures as Partners Join Bracewell
DLA Piper Directed to Provide Accounts Linked to Tycoon’s Fraud Allegations
48
Legal News

DLA Piper Directed to Provide Accounts Linked to Tycoon’s Fraud Allegations
Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
160
Breaking News

Ex-Cozen Paralegal Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
78
Legal News

Trump Ally Sidney Powell Successfully Appeals Sanctions in Election Lawsuit
Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
47
Public Interest

Class Action Lawsuit Accuses Taco Bell of Deceptive Trade Practices Over Menu Item Discrepancies
Columbia Law School Addresses Allegations of Circumventing Affirmative Action Ban with Video Submission Requirement
46
Law Students

Columbia Law School Addresses Allegations of Circumventing Affirmative Action Ban with Video Submission Requirement
Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks
53
Breaking News

Katten Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions and Delays Start Dates Amidst Industry Cutbacks

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top