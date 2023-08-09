King & Spalding Strengthens Antitrust Team with Key Hire from Sidley

U.S. legal powerhouse King & Spalding recently announced a strategic move to bolster its antitrust and consumer protection practice by welcoming Sean Royall, a former official from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), into its ranks. Royall, who previously co-led the antitrust and consumer protection practice at Sidley Austin, is set to take on the pivotal role of global leader for King & Spalding’s antitrust and consumer protection endeavors. While primarily stationed in Washington, D.C., and Houston, Royall will also spend considerable time at the firm’s Brussels office.



Royall’s decision to transition to King & Spalding was not one he had been actively seeking, as he revealed his contentment at Sidley Austin, where he spent less than two years. He referred to the move as a choice to become a part of something exceedingly exhilarating. The move aligns with King & Spalding’s ambitious commitment to expand its antitrust capabilities, a vision Royall wholeheartedly supports.



This development comes in the wake of another significant shift in the legal arena, as Scott Sher, the leader of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati’s antitrust practice, joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison earlier this week. Such high-profile movements highlight the competitive nature of the legal industry, particularly within the antitrust sector.



See also: Former N.Y. Prosecutor Joins King & Spalding Amid Heightened Investigations Focus



Royall brings with him a wealth of experience, having been involved in prominent cases such as AT&T Inc’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner and the $48.5 billion purchase of satellite TV service provider DirecTV. His track record showcases his prowess in navigating complex mergers and acquisitions within the telecommunications realm.

Royall’s expertise has evolved significantly with a career spanning several reputable firms. From serving as the deputy director of the FTC’s bureau of competition between 2001 and 2003, he subsequently spent 16 years as a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, followed by a two-year tenure at Kirkland & Ellis. He eventually found his way to Sidley Austin in February 2022, where he contributed his acumen to the antitrust landscape.



Royall’s familiarity with King & Spalding extends beyond his professional relationships. He shares connections with some of the firm’s members, including Randy Mastro, who made the transition to King & Spalding after an extensive tenure at Gibson Dunn.

While Royall refrained from discussing his current client portfolio, he affirmed his anticipation that numerous client relationships would seamlessly transition to his new role at King & Spalding. His experience and the firm’s commitment to growth and innovation positions the team for substantial success in the evolving legal landscape.



