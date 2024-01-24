Law Students

Harvard University Engages New Legal Representation Amidst House Investigation
Download PDF
Harvard University has recently enlisted the services of the renowned law firm King & Spalding to navigate the ongoing U.S. House investigation into the institution’s handling of allegations of widespread antisemitism on its campus. This move comes in the aftermath of heightened criticism, which ultimately led to the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay.

King & Spalding Tapped for Legal Counsel

In response to the inquiries by the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce, King & Spalding will serve as Harvard’s legal representative. The investigation covers issues related to antisemitism and unrelated plagiarism accusations against former President Claudine Gay, as reported by an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

House Committee’s Requests

This month, investigators from the House Committee requested Harvard to provide a comprehensive array of materials. These include documents shedding light on the university’s responses to discrimination, reports of antisemitic incidents, and information regarding the recruitment and retention of Jewish students.

  
The Legal Team and Harvard’s Response

The legal team from King & Spalding boasts several former high-profile U.S. government officials, such as Rod Rosenstein and Sally Yates. Daniel Donovan, a Washington-based partner specializing in congressional investigations, leads the Harvard representation. There has been no response from either King & Spalding or Harvard regarding the law firm’s involvement.

Previous Legal Assistance and Resignations

While another firm, Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, reportedly aided the preparation of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania presidents for appearances before the House education committee, the aftermath was marked by resignations. Both Harvard’s Claudine Gay and Penn President Liz Magill stepped down following criticism of their testimonies, which were perceived as legally focused and insensitive to Jewish students’ concerns. Wilmer had no immediate comment on these developments.

Harvard President’s Defense

Claudine Gay, Harvard’s first Black president in its 388-year history, defended the institution’s handling of protests and antisemitism claims. She expressed doubts about her commitment to combating hate and maintaining scholarly rigor. Gay’s presidency was further complicated by allegations of plagiarism in her academic work, to which she responded by admitting citation errors but denying taking credit for others’ work.



Growing Legal Challenges

As the House investigation unfolds, educational institutions face increasing lawsuits questioning how administrators enforce anti-discrimination policies. In a recent lawsuit, six students accused Harvard of allowing its campus to become “a bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment.” While Harvard has defended its policies, the institution has yet to respond to the lawsuit in court formally.

