Blank Rome Expands Chicago Real Estate Group with Top Talents from Akerman

Blank Rome LLP, a prominent law firm, is excited to announce the recent incorporation of key legal professionals, further strengthening its nationally recognized Real Estate group in Chicago. The trio of accomplished individuals joining the firm includes Partner Joel V. Sestito, Of Counsel Rachel E. Mather, and Associate Olivia S. Ortiz. Renowned for their expertise in real estate finance, this team specializes in representing lenders during intricate real estate and commercial loan transactions. Their collective experience positions them as valuable assets to Blank Rome’s clientele, particularly national, regional, and community banks.



This strategic expansion aligns with the firm’s continued efforts to enhance its legal prowess and broaden its capabilities. The new additions closely follow other significant appointments within Blank Rome’s Chicago office, such as partners Eric Tower, Rikke Dierssen-Morice, and Bill Katris earlier this year. Moreover, Blank Rome’s recent expansion to Dallas included the addition of seven accomplished attorneys, including Real Estate partner Justin Mapes.



Joel V. Sestito’s expertise encompasses guiding lenders through the intricate landscape of the loan process. Rachel E. Mather and Olivia S. Ortiz specialize in representing financial institutions and lenders in real estate and construction financing transactions. Kenneth Ottaviano, Partner and Chair of Blank Rome’s Chicago office, commended the new additions, citing their deep roots in Chicago and national proficiency.



Joel V. Sestito, expressing his anticipation, lauded Blank Rome’s esteemed Real Estate practice. He commended the group’s stellar reputation for efficiency and effectiveness in real estate finance, emphasizing their collaborative approach. Joel is eager to contribute to the firm’s renowned national real estate platform and expand his practice in this dynamic environment.

Blank Rome‘s recent addition of Joel V. Sestito, Rachel E. Mather, and Olivia S. Ortiz, esteemed professionals in real estate finance, enhances the firm’s standing in the Chicago legal landscape. Their expertise in representing lenders during complex transactions brings depth to Blank Rome’s offerings and strengthens its position as a leading legal player in real estate and commercial loan matters.



