Marsh McLennan Agency’s Acquisition of Graham Company Guided by Troutman Pepper
Troutman Pepper‘s esteemed client, Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh, has recently made waves in the legal and insurance sectors with its latest strategic move. The agency proudly announced its successful acquisition of Graham Company, a prominent risk management consultancy hailing from Philadelphia. Graham Company has solidified its position as a top-tier player in the domain of independent insurance and employee benefits brokerage within the United States.

Since its inception in 1960, Graham Company has carved a niche for itself by catering to enterprises operating in high-risk sectors, including but not limited to construction, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, health and human services, and professional services. Boasting an impressive portfolio, Graham Company specializes in delivering comprehensive business insurance, employee benefits, and surety brokerage services, solidifying its reputation as an industry leader.

  
The adept legal minds skillfully guided the transaction at Troutman Pepper, led by the experienced trio of Brian Katz, Erica Wilson, and James Jumper. This dynamic team was further bolstered by legal experts, including Howard Goldberg, Paul Porretta, Barbara Sicalides, Stefanie Brennan, James Hipolit, Brent Hoard, Jessica Rothenberg, Chelsea MacArthur, Dean Longfield, Daisy Flores, and Jared Burns. With their meticulous guidance and strategic acumen, the Troutman Pepper team ensured a seamless transition throughout the acquisition process.

See also: Troutman Pepper Confirms Cyberattack, Implements Measures to Limit Impact

Renowned for its prowess in handling intricate multimillion- and multibillion-dollar transactions, Troutman Pepper’s corporate attorneys demonstrated their prowess once again. The firm’s core expertise spans an array of critical areas including capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities laws compliance, and corporate finance. A distinctive feather in their cap is the firm’s adeptness in facilitating merger and acquisition transactions for insurance brokerages. Beyond this, the firm provides invaluable counsel to clients immersed in the realm of private equity and private fund services. From facilitating fund formation to overseeing investments and exit transactions, Troutman Pepper‘s legal guidance remains a cornerstone for success.



