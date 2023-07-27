Goodwin Expands Funds Practice by Hiring Cooley Duo in Boston

Leading U.S. law firm Goodwin Procter announced the recent hiring of two prominent partners, Nicole Peppe and Luke Bagley, from Cooley. Adding these venture-capital focused attorneys is expected to bolster the firm’s capabilities in servicing clients throughout the entire corporate lifecycle. The decision was motivated by the vision of creating a comprehensive “one-stop shop” for clients, offering various legal services to support their diverse needs.



Nicole Peppe, one of the newly onboarded partners, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to provide enhanced support to their clients. By joining forces with Goodwin Procter, they sought to create a robust platform capable of addressing all aspects of their clients’ business ventures. Peppe’s vision resonates with the firm’s commitment to delivering comprehensive legal counsel across various industries and stages of business development.



Luke Bagley, the other partner joining Goodwin from Cooley, shared his positive outlook on the venture financing and capital markets landscape. Despite previous uncertainties in the technology industry, Bagley remains optimistic about the future prospects, highlighting the potential for growth and opportunity in the current market environment. His expertise in venture capital-focused legal matters is expected to play a crucial role in guiding clients through complex financial transactions and investments.



What

Where

Search Jobs

See also: Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss



Goodwin Procter, a prominent law firm founded in Boston, boasts a global private investment funds team comprised of over 200 lawyers. This dynamic team is dedicated to representing more than 1,000 investment managers worldwide. With the addition of Nicole Peppe and Luke Bagley, the firm aims to further solidify its reputation as a leading player in the private investment funds sector, catering to clients involved in private equity, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, hedge funds, and debt and credit asset classes.

Don’t settle for a mediocre legal job. Search BCG Attorney Search for the best opportunities!

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Mandee Gruen, co-chair of the private investment funds practice at Goodwin Procter, expressed her confidence in the partnership with the two new partners. Gruen acknowledged the immense value that both Nicole Peppe and Luke Bagley bring to the firm’s already esteemed funds practice. Their extensive experience and in-depth understanding of the venture capital landscape are expected to complement the firm’s existing capabilities and offer clients unparalleled legal expertise.



The move has garnered attention in the legal community, prompting interest from Silicon Valley-founded Cooley, the firm that Nicole Peppe and Luke Bagley are departing from. However, as of now, Cooley has not released an official statement in response to the departure of its former partners.



The legal industry’s focus on private investment funds has been growing rapidly, driven by increasing investor interest and evolving regulatory landscapes. Goodwin Procter‘s investment in expanding its funds practice reflects the firm’s commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and providing its clients with the highest level of service and counsel.



As the partnership between Goodwin Procter and the new partners takes shape, clients can expect a seamless transition and access to a broader spectrum of legal services. With a combined team of experienced attorneys, the firm is poised to tackle the most complex legal challenges faced by investment managers, ensuring their success in an ever-changing business landscape.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More