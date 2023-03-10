Gibson Dunn Scores Top Debt Finance Partner from Akin Gump to Expand Houston Office

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, a top-tier law firm based in Los Angeles, has announced the appointment of Chad Nichols as a debt finance partner in its business restructuring and reorganization practice. Nichols, based in Houston, joins the firm from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, where he spent approximately three years advising clients on financing transactions.



With over 15 years of experience in debt finance, Nichols brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Gibson Dunn. He has advised many clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, and other capital providers, on distressed financing, acquisition financing, and lending transactions.



In a statement, Nichols expressed his excitement at joining Gibson Dunn and continuing to build a “broad-based finance practice” for clients in Texas and beyond. The firm’s finance practice has been growing rapidly in recent years, with at least four partners hired in the past year, including Fred Lee, another former Akin Gump partner, in Dallas in August, and AnnElyse Scarlett Gains from Kirkland last November in Washington, D.C.



In response to the news, Akin Gump issued a statement wishing Nichols well in his new role. The legal industry is undergoing significant change and disruption, with technology, globalization, and other factors transforming how lawyers work and how legal services are delivered. Law firms like Gibson Dunn are adapting to these changes by investing in technology, hiring top talent, and expanding into new markets. As a result, they are well-positioned to thrive in the years ahead.



Overall, the appointment of Chad Nichols is a significant development for Gibson Dunn and underscores the firm’s commitment to growing its finance practice in Houston and beyond. With his extensive experience and energy sector knowledge, Nichols is poised to significantly contribute to the firm’s success in the years ahead.



