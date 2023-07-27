Biglaw

Blank Rome Launches Dallas Office with a Team of Top Attorneys
Blank Rome, a Philadelphia-founded law firm, made a significant announcement on Monday, unveiling its latest expansion into the vibrant legal landscape of Dallas. This marks Blank Rome’s second venture into the Lone Star State, complementing their existing office in Houston, which was established back in 2010.

The move to open an office in Dallas was carefully strategized over the past five years, taking into consideration the rising demands from clients in the region. Grant Palmer, Blank Rome’s esteemed Chair and Managing Partner, expressed the firm’s dedication to finding the perfect team to spearhead their Dallas operations. And after meticulous consideration, Blank Rome succeeded in assembling an exceptional group of legal professionals to lead their Dallas office.

The newly formed team consists of three attorneys from the established Block & McNeill law firm, which has now been absorbed into Blank Rome. Four prominent partners have also been recruited from three well-regarded firms: Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, Locke Lord, and Alston & Bird.

  
See also: Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown

Two distinguished attorneys will be co-chairing the Dallas office: Steven Block, formerly from Block & McNeill, and Jason Luter, who joins from Faegre Drinker. Their collective experience and leadership will steer the office’s focus towards corporate, real estate, and finance matters, providing clients with expert counsel and representation in these key areas.

The partners who joined Blank Rome in this expansion include Mark Harris, Justin Mapes, Christopher McNeill, and Michael Thimmig, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the firm. Furthermore, they are joined by associate Robert Davidson, enhancing the team’s capabilities even further.

Blank Rome’s decision to establish a presence in Dallas reflects the city’s growing prominence as a legal hub. Numerous esteemed U.S. law firms have already made their foray into Dallas over the past two years, including Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Snell & Wilmer, Oâ€™Melveny & Myers, and Duane Morris. The influx of legal talent and increased partner hires have highlighted the city’s attractiveness as a prime location for law firms seeking to expand their reach.



With this expansion, Blank Rome has positioned itself to capitalize on the thriving legal market in Dallas and meet the escalating demands of clients in the region. The firm’s commitment to growth doesn’t end with this launch; they are actively seeking to recruit additional legal professionals to bolster their Dallas office further.

Regarding the departures from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, Locke Lord, and Alston & Bird, a spokesperson from Faegre Drinker extended best wishes to Jason Luter, while representatives from Locke Lord and Alston & Bird have yet to comment on the matter.

Blank Rome’s newest office in Dallas is set to significantly impact the legal landscape, providing clients with top-tier legal services across various practice areas. As the firm continues to expand its footprint, the legal community eagerly anticipates the contributions Blank Rome’s talented team will make in shaping the future of law in Dallas and beyond.

