Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, a prominent international law firm with its roots in London, has announced the appointment of a seasoned lawyer to head its global private funds and securities practice. This move comes as part of the firm’s ongoing expansion in the United States, where it has been actively hiring top legal talent.



The newly appointed global head, Tim Clark, will be based in New York and joins Freshfields’ global transactions group after more than four years at Goodwin Procter. Before his tenure at Goodwin Procter, Clark held a leadership role in the private equity fund formation practice at Sidley Austin. With a wealth of experience advising private equity and private capital clients on fund formation, secondaries deals, and regulatory matters, Clark brings valuable expertise to his new position. Goodwin Procter expressed its best wishes to Clark as he embarks on this new chapter in his career.



Pamela Marcogliese, head of U.S. transactions at Freshfields, emphasized the firm’s strategic focus on building a robust private capital practice in the United States. This move reflects Freshfields’ commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients in the rapidly changing legal landscape.

Freshfields currently boasts a strong presence in the United States, with approximately 350 U.S.-qualified lawyers spread across New York, Washington, D.C., and Silicon Valley offices. The firm has an extensive network of about 2,800 lawyers, making it a major player in the legal industry.

In recent months, Freshfields has been actively recruiting top legal talent from rival firms in the United States. Clark’s appointment marks the ninth U.S. partner hire since the beginning of June. Among the recent additions are two partners specializing in finance, two antitrust litigators, and four partners specializing in crisis management, regulatory matters, and risk management.



Freshfields’ strategic expansion is in line with the trend of London-based law firms finding growth opportunities in the U.S. market. Competitors such as Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy have also been making significant strides in the American legal landscape. Clifford Chance, for instance, recently opened a new office in Houston, while Allen & Overy is pursuing a potential merger with New York-based firm Shearman & Sterling.



Commenting on his move to Freshfields, Clark expressed his admiration for the firm’s recent successes in challenging established players in the U.S. marketplace. His decision to join Freshfields underscores the firm’s reputation for excellence and its commitment to providing top-notch legal services to clients worldwide.



As the legal industry continues to evolve and face new challenges, law firms seek to bolster their capabilities to effectively cater to clients’ needs. The hiring spree undertaken by Freshfields demonstrates its determination to remain at the forefront of legal innovation and to maintain its position as a leader in the global legal market.



Freshfields‘ appointment of Tim Clark as the global head of its private funds and securities practice is a strategic move to strengthen its position in the United States. Clark’s extensive experience in private equity fund formation and regulatory matters makes him a valuable addition to the firm’s global transactions group. With its recent hiring spree and focus on building a strong private capital practice, Freshfields continues to show its commitment to delivering exceptional legal services to its clients in the United States and worldwide. As the legal landscape evolves, it is clear that Freshfields is determined to

remain a key player in the global legal arena.



