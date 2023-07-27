Federal Agencies Gain Path to Scrutinize Companies via Covington & Burling Cyberattack Ruling

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta issued a ruling requiring prominent law firm Covington & Burling to reveal clients’ identities affected by a cyberattack on their systems. The ruling has significant implications for federal agencies, providing them with a new avenue to scrutinize companies by obtaining information from their legal representatives.



The cyberattack in 2020 raised concerns about potential insider trading and securities violations related to the compromised data. As part of their investigation, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sought to obtain the identities of nearly 300 public companies whose information was accessed or stolen during the breach. However, Judge Mehta deemed this request “too broad.”



Instead, the ruling mandates that Covington & Burling must disclose the names of seven clients that could be relevant to the SEC’s probe. These clients are suspected of having private information that may be material to investors impacted by the cyberattack. The decision marks a significant victory for the SEC, as it opens a novel path for the regulatory agency to investigate potential wrongdoings in the aftermath of cyberattacks on law firms, an increasingly prevalent concern in today’s digital landscape.



Legal experts have highlighted the far-reaching implications of the ruling for both law firms and their clients. While some attorneys raised concerns over potential infringements on privacy rights, the ruling also placed some curbs on the SEC’s authority, providing some relief to law firms.

Bethany Kristovich, a partner at Munger Tolles & Olson with extensive experience representing law firms, pointed out that the SEC has rarely used this avenue of investigation in the past. However, with the rise in cyberattacks targeting law firms, the regulator’s willingness to seek client information has become a source of unease for many private lawyers in the legal community.



As the case unfolds, navigating the delicate balance between the need for government scrutiny and the privacy protections afforded to clients under the U.S. Constitution remains crucial. Covington & Burling firmly argued that clients are entitled to privacy and should not be subject to government scrutiny without concrete evidence of wrongdoing.



In response, Judge Mehta acknowledged the law firm’s concerns about client privacy. Nevertheless, he ruled that Covington & Burling could not guarantee complete confidentiality for its clients’ identities, as such information generally falls outside the scope of attorney-client privilege and could be disclosed in response to a lawfully issued administrative subpoena.



The ruling does not revolve around attorney-client privilege since the SEC’s request focused solely on client names and did not involve communications between the firm and its clients.



This landmark case has sparked considerable attention within the legal community and beyond. As the decision is expected to be appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, legal experts and professionals eagerly await further developments. A spokesperson for Covington & Burling stated that the firm would carefully consider its next steps in consultation with the affected clients, underscoring the gravity of the situation.



On the other hand, the SEC has remained tight-lipped about its stance on the matter. While the regulator seeks to fulfill its mandate of protecting investors and maintaining market integrity, it must also respect the rights and concerns of law firms and their clients.



The gravity of this case led 83 large U.S. law firms to file a friend-of-the-court brief in support of Covington & Burling. Their collective action demonstrates the legal community’s solidarity in protecting client privacy and safeguarding the confidential nature of attorney-client relationships.



