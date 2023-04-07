Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Goodwin Procter, a law firm in the United States, is facing scrutiny over handling international associates who were not selected in the lottery for H-1B visas. According to rumors circulating on platforms like Fishbowl and Reddit, associates who needed the firm to sponsor their visa applications were fired immediately after failing to secure a work visa. The situation has raised concerns about the treatment of foreign workers and the impact of visa policies on their careers.

Goodwin Procter has confirmed that eight of their 11 international first-year associates failed to secure work visas and will leave the firm. In a statement, the firm explained that they had worked with immigration counsel on a “near-term” solution but could not identify viable alternatives for most affected associates. As a result, the associates will no longer be permitted to work legally in the United States.

The firm also addressed the possibility of transferring the impacted associates to their European or Asian offices but determined that it was not viable. They explained that the associates would need to continue working on U.S.-based projects, which would limit their access to U.S.-based work and professional development opportunities. Additionally, the impacted associates are not trained to do local work in any jurisdiction outside of the United States, where Goodwin has an office.

  
What
Where


The news has raised concerns about international associates’ treatment and visa policies’ impact on their careers. Some have criticized Goodwin Procter for not offering alternative positions in international outposts of the firm, while others have questioned the fairness of the H-1B visa lottery system.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

In response to the situation, Goodwin Procter has indicated that they provide services to the impacted individuals, including access to immigration counsel, career transition coaching, outplacement support, and alumni coaching. The firm has also offered to sponsor the impacted associates in the H-1B lottery in 2024.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The situation highlights the challenges faced by international associates working in the United States and the impact of visa policies on their careers. It also raises questions about the responsibilities of law firms in supporting their foreign workers and advocating for changes to immigration policies that could affect their livelihoods.

The H-1B visa lottery system has been contentious for many years. The program allows U.S. companies to hire skilled foreign workers for specialty occupations, but the number of available visas is limited. The lottery system is designed to randomly select applicants for the available visas, which has led to criticism that the system is unfair and arbitrary.



Many believe changes to the H-1B visa program are needed to support foreign workers and their employers better. Some have advocated for increasing the number of available visas or creating a separate visa category for foreign workers in the legal industry. Others have called for reforms to the lottery system to ensure that it is more transparent and fair.

As the debate over the H-1B visa program continues, it is essential to remember these policies’ impact on the lives and careers of foreign workers in the United States. Law firms, in particular, are responsible for supporting their foreign workers and advocating for changes that could improve their prospects in the country. While Goodwin Procter’s response to the situation may be seen as inadequate by some, it is clear that the challenges faced by international associates are significant and must be addressed.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-NC-Charlotte

Legal Assistant Schwartz Law Firm is seeking a motivated, highly-organized, detail-oriented candi...

Apply now

Paralegal/Bilingual

USA-TX-Farmers Branch

Solo practitioner, Family Law, Personal injury and Immigration lawyer seeks EXPERIENCED Paralegal fo...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-LA-Baton Rouge

Description: Baton Rouge, Louisiana business and construction law firm has an immediate opening f...

Apply now

Paralegal / Legal Assistant

USA-OH-Strongsville

Growing Law Firm Seeks Paralegal / Legal Assistant   The Position:   Krueger a...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
LSAT Takers to Have a Choice: Online or In-person Testing exam
75
Law Students

LSAT Takers to Have a Choice: Online or In-person Testing
Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices LAYOFF
111
Legal News

Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices
Lawyers Humiliated in Court: Forced to Hold ‘Please See Me’ Signs After Major Failure HEARING
71
Lawyers

Lawyers Humiliated in Court: Forced to Hold ‘Please See Me’ Signs After Major Failure
Score Decreases Observed in February Bar Exam for Both First-Time Test-Takers and Repeaters BAR EXAM
92
Law Students

Score Decreases Observed in February Bar Exam for Both First-Time Test-Takers and Repeaters
Report Indicates Big Law Firms are Merging at a Faster Rate in 2023 MERGER
58
Biglaw

Report Indicates Big Law Firms are Merging at a Faster Rate in 2023
BigLaw Firms Offer Second-Year Associates Nearly $1,000 Per Hour HOURLY
71
Home

BigLaw Firms Offer Second-Year Associates Nearly $1,000 Per Hour
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations Kirkland & Ellis
677
Breaking News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations
Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case Todd Blanche
140
Legal News

Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case
Former Biglaw Associate Caught with Confidential Firm Documents firm documents
58
Legal News

Former Biglaw Associate Caught with Confidential Firm Documents
Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year Financial Struggle
119
Biglaw

Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year

Legal Career Resources

April 7, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cox Law Group Inc

Cox Law Group Inc: A Law Firm with Excellent Work Culture, Employee-Friendly Policies and Customer-Centric Legal Expertise Cox Law Group Inc offers clients a wide range of legal services. With a focus on medi-cal planning, trust administration, and conservatorship, the […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top