Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss

Goodwin Procter, a law firm in the United States, is facing scrutiny over handling international associates who were not selected in the lottery for H-1B visas. According to rumors circulating on platforms like Fishbowl and Reddit, associates who needed the firm to sponsor their visa applications were fired immediately after failing to secure a work visa. The situation has raised concerns about the treatment of foreign workers and the impact of visa policies on their careers.



Goodwin Procter has confirmed that eight of their 11 international first-year associates failed to secure work visas and will leave the firm. In a statement, the firm explained that they had worked with immigration counsel on a “near-term” solution but could not identify viable alternatives for most affected associates. As a result, the associates will no longer be permitted to work legally in the United States.



The firm also addressed the possibility of transferring the impacted associates to their European or Asian offices but determined that it was not viable. They explained that the associates would need to continue working on U.S.-based projects, which would limit their access to U.S.-based work and professional development opportunities. Additionally, the impacted associates are not trained to do local work in any jurisdiction outside of the United States, where Goodwin has an office.



The news has raised concerns about international associates’ treatment and visa policies’ impact on their careers. Some have criticized Goodwin Procter for not offering alternative positions in international outposts of the firm, while others have questioned the fairness of the H-1B visa lottery system.

In response to the situation, Goodwin Procter has indicated that they provide services to the impacted individuals, including access to immigration counsel, career transition coaching, outplacement support, and alumni coaching. The firm has also offered to sponsor the impacted associates in the H-1B lottery in 2024.



The situation highlights the challenges faced by international associates working in the United States and the impact of visa policies on their careers. It also raises questions about the responsibilities of law firms in supporting their foreign workers and advocating for changes to immigration policies that could affect their livelihoods.



The H-1B visa lottery system has been contentious for many years. The program allows U.S. companies to hire skilled foreign workers for specialty occupations, but the number of available visas is limited. The lottery system is designed to randomly select applicants for the available visas, which has led to criticism that the system is unfair and arbitrary.



Many believe changes to the H-1B visa program are needed to support foreign workers and their employers better. Some have advocated for increasing the number of available visas or creating a separate visa category for foreign workers in the legal industry. Others have called for reforms to the lottery system to ensure that it is more transparent and fair.



As the debate over the H-1B visa program continues, it is essential to remember these policies’ impact on the lives and careers of foreign workers in the United States. Law firms, in particular, are responsible for supporting their foreign workers and advocating for changes that could improve their prospects in the country. While Goodwin Procter’s response to the situation may be seen as inadequate by some, it is clear that the challenges faced by international associates are significant and must be addressed.



