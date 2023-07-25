Biglaw

Covington & Burling Ordered to Disclose Clients Impacted by Cyberattack in Landmark SEC Investigation
A federal judge has directed the renowned law firm Covington & Burling to identify select clients affected by a cyberattack in 2020. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling on Monday mandates Covington to provide the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with the names of seven public company clients who may have had their information accessed or stolen during the cyberattack. This ruling is anticipated to have significant implications for future investigations into cyberattacks and information security practices.

The SEC’s investigation into the cyberattack, attributed to the Chinese-linked Hafnium cyber-espionage group, aims to uncover any securities law violations associated with the breach. Initially, the SEC sought the names of nearly 300 companies affected by the cyberattack, but Covington resisted disclosing client information. However, the law firm’s internal review later identified seven companies that may have had market-relevant information compromised during the attack.

While the judge acknowledged that the SEC’s initial subpoena was overly broad, he found it appropriate for the regulator to access some client names as part of its investigation. The ruling represents a delicate balance between protecting client confidentiality and facilitating government investigations into cyberattacks and potential financial misconduct.

  
What
Where


See also: Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena

Covington & Burling‘s spokesperson stated that the firm would thoroughly review the court’s decision and consider its next steps in consultation with the affected clients. On the other hand, the SEC has yet to issue a response to the ruling.

The case has garnered significant attention from the U.S. legal industry, as its outcome could have far-reaching consequences for information sharing and cooperation between private sector entities and government authorities investigating cyberattacks.

Law firms have expressed concerns that an unfavorable ruling could discourage cooperation with the government during cyberattack investigations, potentially hindering the flow of crucial information needed to combat and prevent such attacks in the future. They argue that a law firm’s clients are entitled to a “zone of privacy” protected by the U.S. Constitution and legal ethics rules.



On the other hand, the SEC contends that Covington’s status as a law firm should not shield it from cooperating in its investigation. The agency asserts that obtaining the names of affected clients is crucial to determining whether securities law violations occurred due to the cyberattack.

The legal battle between Covington and the SEC began in January when the regulator filed a lawsuit against the prominent Washington-based law firm to compel the disclosure of public company clients impacted by the cyberattack. The court’s ruling in favor of partial disclosure now sets the stage for a potential appeal to the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, where the case could undergo further review.

The implications of this case extend beyond the immediate parties involved, as the outcome will likely shape future practices concerning information sharing and client confidentiality in the legal industry. The ruling’s impact may extend to other sectors where sensitive data and information are at risk from cyberattacks, influencing how government agencies investigate and address such incidents.

As the legal landscape grapples with evolving cyber threats and information security challenges, the balance between client confidentiality and cooperation with authorities remains contentious. The Covington & Burling case serves as a crucial milestone in defining the rights and responsibilities of law firms in the face of cyberattacks and government investigations. It underscores the delicate task of balancing safeguarding clients’ privacy and facilitating efforts to uphold the law and protect investors’ interests.

