Hunter Biden to Plead Guilty in Tax Case
Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, appeared at a Delaware courthouse on Wednesday to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes. As part of the agreement, he can avoid conviction on a gun-related felony charge.

According to prosecutors, Hunter Biden failed to pay taxes on over $1.5 million in income during 2017 and 2018, despite owing more than $100,000. Additionally, he faced a separate case involving the unlawful ownership of a firearm while being addicted to and using a controlled substance.

The plea deal includes a pretrial diversion agreement for the gun-related charge, an alternative that enables defendants to steer clear of a conviction or prison time. The hearing, held at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), occurs amidst Democratic President Biden’s ongoing re-election campaign, potentially setting the stage for a showdown against former President Donald Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2024 election.

  
For years, Republicans have accused Hunter Biden of exploiting his father’s political influence for personal gain, particularly in his dealings with Ukraine and China. However, the investigation led by U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, a Trump appointee, has failed to produce evidence supporting these claims.

The news of the plea deal in June stirred allegations of favorable treatment for the president’s son from Trump and his Republican allies, who have persistently accused Hunter Biden of international influence-peddling. These accusations prompted the criminal investigation conducted by Weiss, who notably remained in office to continue the probe after Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 electionâ€”an unusual departure from conventional practice.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has refuted claims of special treatment, asserting that Weiss had complete autonomy to investigate Hunter Biden without interference. In response, Weiss himself confirmed that he experienced no interference during the investigation.



Hunter Biden has held various roles throughout his career, including lobbyist, lawyer, consultant, investment banker, and artist. He has candidly discussed his struggles with addiction, acknowledging battles with alcoholism and crack cocaine use.

Meanwhile, former President Trump, who faces indictments in New York related to alleged falsification of business records and federal criminal charges in Florida concerning his handling of classified documents upon leaving office in 2021, has criticized Hunter Biden’s plea deal with prosecutors, dismissing it as a mere “traffic ticket.”

The tax charges Hunter Biden faces could result in a sentence of up to 18 months. However, legal experts suggest that he is unlikely to serve time in prison due to his clean criminal record and acceptance of responsibility for his actions.

As this case continues to unfold, it remains a focal point of political contention, potentially impacting the 2024 election landscape. For now, Hunter Biden’s plea deal stands as a significant legal development, and all eyes are on the courtroom proceedings as they move forward.

