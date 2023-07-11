Legal News

Hunter Biden Prosecutor Confirms No Interference by Justice Department in Investigation
Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, overseeing the criminal case against Hunter Biden, stated that the Justice Department did not impede him from pursuing charges against the President’s son. This statement appears to refute claims made by an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower.

In a letter addressed to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Weiss denied allegations that he had formally requested Attorney General Merrick Garland’s permission to be designated as a special counsel. Such a designation would have granted Weiss the authority to bring federal charges against Hunter Biden in any district across the nation. Weiss clarified that he had discussions with Department officials regarding the potential appointment, which would have allowed him to file charges in a district outside his own without the involvement of the local U.S. Attorney. He was assured that this authority would be granted if necessary.

Weiss’s office recently announced the charging of Hunter Biden with two misdemeanor tax offenses. The President’s son is expected to plead guilty later this month. In addition, Hunter Biden has agreed to participate in a pretrial diversion program to avoid a more serious felony charge related to possessing a firearm while using illegal drugs. However, Republicans have raised questions about why Weiss did not pursue more aggressive felony charges.

  
See also: Supreme Court’s Bruen Ruling Potentially Beneficial to Hunter Biden’s Gun Charge Defense

Criticism from Republicans has been fueled by allegations made by Gary Shapley, an IRS criminal supervisory agent involved in the Hunter Biden investigation. Shapley claimed that the Justice Department obstructed the probe, starting during the Trump administration and continuing to the present. Notably, Shapley stated that evidence of more serious tax crimes had been uncovered, but they could only be prosecuted in Washington, D.C., or California, not Delaware. According to Shapley, Weiss’s request to be designated as a special counsel, enabling him to bring charges from any jurisdiction in the country, was denied by Garland.

However, Garland refuted Shapley’s claim, stating that Weiss never made such a request and emphasizing that Weiss had been granted complete authority. Hunter Biden’s attorney has also denied any allegations of special treatment for his client.

In his letter, Weiss confirmed Garland’s previous remarks on the case, reiterating that he had “never been denied the authority to bring charges in any jurisdiction.” This statement underscores the independence and autonomy Weiss has maintained throughout the investigation.



The ongoing scrutiny surrounding the Hunter Biden case reflects the politically charged nature of high-profile investigations. With Weiss’s denial of any interference from the Justice Department, the focus can now shift to the impending legal proceedings and the resolution of the misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden. As the case moves forward, the scrutiny and questions raised by Republicans will undoubtedly continue to shape the narrative surrounding this politically sensitive matter.

