Prominent US Republican Launches Impeachment Inquiry into Attorney General Regarding Hunter Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, took to Twitter to announce his intention to launch an impeachment investigation against Attorney General Merrick Garland. The investigation stems from allegations surrounding the Justice Department’s criminal probe into Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.



McCarthy specifically called for U.S. Attorney David Weiss, appointed by former President Donald Trump and overseeing the investigation, to provide answers regarding whistleblower claims that the Justice Department interfered in the case to protect Hunter Biden. McCarthy emphasized that if the allegations made by the whistleblowers are substantiated, it could be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry, accusing Garland of weaponizing the Department of Justice (DOJ).



The controversy surrounding Hunter Biden involves his agreement to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to willful failure to pay income taxes. Additionally, as part of the agreement, he is expected to address a gun-related charge to avoid conviction. Court documents filed last week shed light on these developments.



Attorney General Garland has firmly denied the whistleblower testimony, which alleges that Weiss faced obstructions from the DOJ that hindered a more aggressive investigation into the president’s son. Garland maintains that the Justice Department has not interfered inappropriately and continues to stand by its actions.

House Republicans, some driven by a desire to seek retribution for former President Trump’s two impeachments during the Democratic-controlled House, have initiated multiple investigations into the Biden family and administration in their quest for evidence of wrongdoing.



Notably, former President Trump, facing multiple investigations and a federal indictment, has declared his intention to run for re-election in 2024. In light of this, last week, two Trump allies introduced House resolutions aimed at expunging his 2019 impeachment for alleged misconduct related to pressuring Ukraine’s government and his 2021 impeachment over the deadly January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.



Besides Merrick Garland, House Speaker McCarthy has also raised the specter of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the administration’s immigration policies. Representative Lauren Boebert, known for her hardline conservative stance, attempted to force a House vote on the impeachment of President Biden relating to immigration and border security last week.



Further, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, another staunch conservative, is pushing for the impeachment of President Biden, Attorney General Garland, Secretary Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and a U.S. attorney involved in prosecuting individuals connected to the January 6th attack on the Capitol.



These ongoing impeachment threats and investigations reflect the deep political divisions within the U.S. Congress. While Republicans seek to hold the Biden administration accountable, Democrats argue that these efforts are politically motivated and distract from the nation’s more pressing issues.



As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the impeachment probe against Attorney General Garland will gain traction and lead to substantive consequences. The landscape is likely to be further shaped by future developments, the outcome of investigations, and the political climate surrounding the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

