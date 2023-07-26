Legal News

Former San Francisco DA, Chesa Boudin, Now Earns Impressive Six-Figure Salary at UC Berkeley
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In June 2022, Chesa Boudin, the former District Attorney (DA) of San Francisco, faced a recall election that led to his ousting due to growing public dissatisfaction with his tenure as a prosecutor. Now, he finds himself in the spotlight again, as it is revealed that he has taken up a new position at UC Berkeley, leading a research and advocacy center at the law school with an annual salary of $210,000.

UC Berkeley announced in May that Boudin would head the newly established Criminal Law and Justice Center, a platform he believes will offer him a better opportunity to create “lasting progress” compared to his previous role in public service. The center has also received a commitment of $400,000 from the university for the next three years.

Boudin’s tenure as the San Francisco DA was marked by controversy and criticism. He ran on a platform of “restorative justice,” vowing to prioritize rehabilitation over punitive measures. However, this approach faced heavy scrutiny as San Francisco experienced a surge in crime rates during his term, leading to concerns among businesses and residents alike. Some have attributed the increase in crime to Boudin’s lax approach to prosecution, particularly in drug-related cases. In 2021, he chose to prosecute only three drug cases, none of which involved fentanyl, a drug that has caused hundreds of overdose deaths in the city in recent years. Additionally, he eliminated cash bail in his first year as DA, a move that drew mixed opinions.

  
What
Where


See also: Former San Francisco DA Boudin Finds New Role at Berkeley Law

The aftermath of Boudin’s recall has been challenging for San Francisco, with office vacancies reaching a record high in the second quarter of the following year. Companies like Uber, Airbnb, and Salesforce sought to move away from the city, citing concerns over crime and homelessness. Homicides in San Francisco saw a staggering increase of nearly 40 percent from 2020 to 2022, and fentanyl-related deaths spiked, exacerbating the city’s existing problems.

BCG Attorney Search is the go-to source for top legal jobs in your area. Search now!

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Amid the turmoil, businesses continue to close their doors, further impacting the city’s economy. Renowned brands like Old Navy, Whole Foods, and Nordstrom have shuttered their businesses due to safety concerns. The downtown area, once thriving, has lost half of its businesses since the beginning of the pandemic.

Boudin’s affiliation with billionaire megadonor George Soros has also drawn attention. Soros has been known to financially support progressive prosecutors nationwide, and Boudin was no exception. Many have criticized this financial backing, alleging that it influences the prosecutors’ decision-making and leads to a lenient approach to law enforcement.



Other Soros-backed prosecutors, like Kim Gardner, the former top prosecutor in St. Louis, have faced similar scrutiny and legal battles over their handling of cases and alleged neglect of duties. In response to the criticism, Soros defended his contributions to reform-minded candidates, claiming that the public appreciates the changes brought about by these prosecutors.

The Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund revealed in 2022 that Soros had invested over $40 million in the past decade to elect 75 progressive prosecutors in major jurisdictions across America.

As Boudin takes on his new role at UC Berkeley, the controversy surrounding his time as San Francisco DA continues to be debated and concerned. The city’s challenges persist, and many are closely watching UC Berkeley’s new Criminal Law and Justice Center to see what lasting impact Boudin can make in his pursuit of reform and justice. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s residents, businesses, and political landscape grapple with the aftermath of his tumultuous tenure.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-LA-Thibodaux

Job details Here’s how the job details align with your job preferences. Manage job preferen...

Apply now

Client Intake Assistant (Part Time)

USA-MO-Clayton

Stange Law Firm, PC has an opening for a professional, responsible, and outgoing person to work...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Description: Raines Legal is a boutique litigation law firm located in Boca Raton, Florida, which...

Apply now

Legal-Clerical Assistant

USA-LA-New Orleans

Qualifications:  2+ years of office experience  Ability to prioritize and...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Litigation Attorney

USA-SC-Charleston

Charleston office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate litigation attorne...

Apply Now

​Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Green Bay

Green bay office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with some ...

Apply Now

Family Law Attorney

USA-WI-Brookfield

Glendale office of our client seeks family law attorney with experience. The candidate will represen...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
53
Law Students

U.S. Justice Department Investigates Elite Colleges in Antitrust Lawsuit Over Financial Aid Practices
Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
62
Breaking News

Quinn Emanuel Discloses Limited Client Data Breach in Recent Cyber Attack
FTC and DOJ Unveil New Merger Guidelines
417
Legal News

FTC and DOJ Unveil New Merger Guidelines
Law Firm Emerging from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Further Departures Following Leadership Ouster
99
Legal News

Law Firm Emerging from Lewis Brisbois Exodus Faces Further Departures Following Leadership Ouster
Ongoing Partner Departures Rock New U.S. Law Firm Amidst Racist Email Controversy
85
Legal News

Ongoing Partner Departures Rock New U.S. Law Firm Amidst Racist Email Controversy
Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
55
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Welcomes Two Partners from Mayer Brown
Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
52
Biglaw

Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
153
Energy, Oil and Gas

Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
Philip Morris Appoints In-House Veteran GuÃ©rin as New Chief Legal Officer
73
Lawyers

Philip Morris Appoints In-House Veteran GuÃ©rin as New Chief Legal Officer
Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’
50
Biglaw

Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top