In June 2022, Chesa Boudin, the former District Attorney (DA) of San Francisco, faced a recall election that led to his ousting due to growing public dissatisfaction with his tenure as a prosecutor. Now, he finds himself in the spotlight again, as it is revealed that he has taken up a new position at UC Berkeley, leading a research and advocacy center at the law school with an annual salary of $210,000.



UC Berkeley announced in May that Boudin would head the newly established Criminal Law and Justice Center, a platform he believes will offer him a better opportunity to create “lasting progress” compared to his previous role in public service. The center has also received a commitment of $400,000 from the university for the next three years.



Boudin’s tenure as the San Francisco DA was marked by controversy and criticism. He ran on a platform of “restorative justice,” vowing to prioritize rehabilitation over punitive measures. However, this approach faced heavy scrutiny as San Francisco experienced a surge in crime rates during his term, leading to concerns among businesses and residents alike. Some have attributed the increase in crime to Boudin’s lax approach to prosecution, particularly in drug-related cases. In 2021, he chose to prosecute only three drug cases, none of which involved fentanyl, a drug that has caused hundreds of overdose deaths in the city in recent years. Additionally, he eliminated cash bail in his first year as DA, a move that drew mixed opinions.



What

Where

Search Jobs

See also: Former San Francisco DA Boudin Finds New Role at Berkeley Law



The aftermath of Boudin’s recall has been challenging for San Francisco, with office vacancies reaching a record high in the second quarter of the following year. Companies like Uber, Airbnb, and Salesforce sought to move away from the city, citing concerns over crime and homelessness. Homicides in San Francisco saw a staggering increase of nearly 40 percent from 2020 to 2022, and fentanyl-related deaths spiked, exacerbating the city’s existing problems.

BCG Attorney Search is the go-to source for top legal jobs in your area. Search now!

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Amid the turmoil, businesses continue to close their doors, further impacting the city’s economy. Renowned brands like Old Navy, Whole Foods, and Nordstrom have shuttered their businesses due to safety concerns. The downtown area, once thriving, has lost half of its businesses since the beginning of the pandemic.



Boudin’s affiliation with billionaire megadonor George Soros has also drawn attention. Soros has been known to financially support progressive prosecutors nationwide, and Boudin was no exception. Many have criticized this financial backing, alleging that it influences the prosecutors’ decision-making and leads to a lenient approach to law enforcement.



Other Soros-backed prosecutors, like Kim Gardner, the former top prosecutor in St. Louis, have faced similar scrutiny and legal battles over their handling of cases and alleged neglect of duties. In response to the criticism, Soros defended his contributions to reform-minded candidates, claiming that the public appreciates the changes brought about by these prosecutors.



The Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund revealed in 2022 that Soros had invested over $40 million in the past decade to elect 75 progressive prosecutors in major jurisdictions across America.



As Boudin takes on his new role at UC Berkeley, the controversy surrounding his time as San Francisco DA continues to be debated and concerned. The city’s challenges persist, and many are closely watching UC Berkeley’s new Criminal Law and Justice Center to see what lasting impact Boudin can make in his pursuit of reform and justice. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s residents, businesses, and political landscape grapple with the aftermath of his tumultuous tenure.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More