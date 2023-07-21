Public Interest

New Jersey Files Lawsuit to Halt NYC Congestion Plan
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

New Jersey has taken legal action against the Biden administration to block New York City’s highly debated congestion pricing plan. The plan, which received clearance from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) last month, aims to charge a daily toll of up to $23 on vehicles entering or remaining in the central business district of New York City as early as next year. However, New Jersey argues that the FHWA’s assessment of the congestion charge’s environmental impact was inadequate and failed to address the financial burden it would impose on New Jersey residents and its transportation system.

The congestion pricing plan has been a point of contention between New York City and its neighboring state, New Jersey, as it seeks to address the city’s notorious traffic congestion and provide funding for mass transit improvements. The city’s central business district, defined as the area between 60th Street in Midtown Manhattan and Battery Park on Manhattan’s southern tip, experiences some of the worst traffic congestion in the entire United States.

New York City’s plan is modeled after London’s successful implementation of a similar charge in 2003. New York City would become the first major U.S. city to adopt such a system if implemented. The objective of the plan is to encourage commuters to use alternative forms of transportation and reduce traffic congestion in the city center, while also generating revenue to improve and expand mass transit services.

  
What
Where


The legal challenge launched by New Jersey centers around the environmental review conducted by the FHWA. The state contends that the review was insufficient and did not adequately assess the plan’s potential impact on the environment. Furthermore, New Jersey emphasizes that the FHWA overlooked the significant financial burden that would be placed on its residents and transportation infrastructure due to the proposed congestion pricing scheme.

Your legal career is important to us. Start your job search with BCG Attorney Search today!

The FHWA’s response to the lawsuit remains awaited, and the outcome could have far-reaching implications for both New York City and New Jersey. The FHWA’s initial approval of the congestion pricing plan suggested that the city had satisfactorily addressed environmental concerns. However, the lawsuit challenges this approval and questions the plan’s implementation.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The congestion pricing plan has been a long-standing proposal in New York City. Lawmakers approved the plan in 2019, envisioning it as a solution to improve mass transit by managing traffic flow in central Manhattan through toll charges. Originally slated to commence in 2021, the plan faced delays under the administration of former President Donald Trump, which took no action on the matter.

The legal challenge launched by New Jersey against the Biden administration seeks to halt New York City’s congestion pricing plan. The dispute revolves around the sufficiency of the FHWA’s environmental review and the potential financial burden on New Jersey residents. As the case unfolds, its implications on transportation policies, environmental regulations, and urban planning will be closely monitored by stakeholders across both states and beyond.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney

USA-WI-Milwaukee

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking an experienced Personal Injury Trial Attorney who is licensed in Wiscon...

Apply now

Collections Attorney

USA-OH-Columbus

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Deerfield Beach

Trial Attorney - Immediate Hire  Insurance Defense Firm - Seeking to hire an experienced Tri...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for a litigation associate attorney to join our dynamic...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
40
Biglaw

Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
59
Energy, Oil and Gas

Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
Philip Morris Appoints In-House Veteran GuÃ©rin as New Chief Legal Officer
60
Lawyers

Philip Morris Appoints In-House Veteran GuÃ©rin as New Chief Legal Officer
Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’
45
Biglaw

Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’
Lewis Brisbois Appoints New Government Affairs Practice Leader to Strengthen Legal Expertise
35
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Appoints New Government Affairs Practice Leader to Strengthen Legal Expertise
Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
50
Legal News

Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
Top Wachtell Partners Join Forces with Salesforce and AI Startup Harvey
45
Biglaw

Top Wachtell Partners Join Forces with Salesforce and AI Startup Harvey
Schulte Roth & Zabel Welcomes John Nowak as Litigation Group Partner in New York
40
Biglaw

Schulte Roth & Zabel Welcomes John Nowak as Litigation Group Partner in New York
Winston & Strawn LLP Expands Washington, D.C. Office with Three New Partners
42
Breaking News

Winston & Strawn LLP Expands Washington, D.C. Office with Three New Partners
Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
62
Law Students

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top