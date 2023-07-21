Legal Jokes

Legally Loco!
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Q: How does an attorney sleep?

A: First he lies on one side and then on the other.

  
What
Where


Related Items:
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney

USA-WI-Milwaukee

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking an experienced Personal Injury Trial Attorney who is licensed in Wiscon...

Apply now

Collections Attorney

USA-OH-Columbus

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

Trial Attorney

USA-FL-Deerfield Beach

Trial Attorney - Immediate Hire  Insurance Defense Firm - Seeking to hire an experienced Tri...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for a litigation associate attorney to join our dynamic...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
40
Biglaw

Freshfields Appoints Goodwin Partner as Head of Funds Practice
Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
59
Energy, Oil and Gas

Illinois Lawyer Takes on Climate Change, Targeting Companies Allegedly Fueling the Crisis
Philip Morris Appoints In-House Veteran GuÃ©rin as New Chief Legal Officer
60
Lawyers

Philip Morris Appoints In-House Veteran GuÃ©rin as New Chief Legal Officer
Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’
45
Biglaw

Defamation Lawsuit Targets Holland & Knight Partner’s Alleged Remarks on ‘Toxic Work Environment’
Lewis Brisbois Appoints New Government Affairs Practice Leader to Strengthen Legal Expertise
35
Biglaw

Lewis Brisbois Appoints New Government Affairs Practice Leader to Strengthen Legal Expertise
Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
50
Legal News

Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
Top Wachtell Partners Join Forces with Salesforce and AI Startup Harvey
45
Biglaw

Top Wachtell Partners Join Forces with Salesforce and AI Startup Harvey
Schulte Roth & Zabel Welcomes John Nowak as Litigation Group Partner in New York
40
Biglaw

Schulte Roth & Zabel Welcomes John Nowak as Litigation Group Partner in New York
Winston & Strawn LLP Expands Washington, D.C. Office with Three New Partners
42
Breaking News

Winston & Strawn LLP Expands Washington, D.C. Office with Three New Partners
Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
62
Law Students

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top