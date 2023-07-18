Thompson Coburn Law Firm Expands Dallas Office with the Addition of Three Attorneys

Thompson Coburn, a St. Louis-based law firm, has expanded its Dallas office with the addition of three attorneys, including a state senator. This move signifies the firm’s commitment to growth in the Texas market and further strengthens its presence in Dallas.



Tom Reddin, an experienced attorney specializing in employment law and litigation, joins Thompson Coburn as a partner. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his previous role at Norton Rose Fulbright. Reddin’s addition bolsters the firm’s capabilities in handling complex employment-related legal matters.



Andrew McKeon also joins Thompson Coburn as a litigation partner, transitioning from Munck Wilson Mandala. With his extensive background in litigation, McKeon enhances the firm’s ability to provide effective representation in a wide range of disputes and legal proceedings.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Nathan Johnson, a prominent figure in Texas politics, joins Thompson Coburn as counsel. In addition to his legal expertise, Johnson has represented Texas’s Senate District 16 as a Democrat since 2019. During his tenure, he has actively advocated for governmental reform on behalf of numerous Texas businesses. As a member of Thompson Coburn, Johnson will contribute his insights and knowledge to the firm’s business litigation and bankruptcy groups.

Your dream legal job is just a few clicks away. Search BCG Attorney Search now!

Nicole Williams, the managing partner of Thompson Coburn’s Dallas office, expressed her excitement about the new hires and their anticipated contributions to the firm’s success in Dallas. Williams, who previously worked with Johnson at Thomson & Knight, highlighted these attorneys’ integral role in further expanding Thompson Coburn’s presence and client offerings in the region.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Thompson Coburn initially established its Dallas location in 2020 with four partners and has since experienced steady growth. The recent additions bring the total number of lawyers in the Dallas office to 27, solidifying the firm as a key player in Texas’ third-largest city.



This expansion aligns with Thompson Coburn’s strategic pursuit of growth nationwide. The firm recently hired a chief legal recruiting officer to support its expansion efforts. Throughout the year, Thompson Coburn has welcomed at least seven partners across various offices in the United States, showcasing its commitment to providing top-tier legal services to clients across the country.



While Thompson Coburn welcomes these new attorneys, their previous firms, Munck Wilson and Norton Rose, have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the departures of their former partners. Nevertheless, Thompson Coburn‘s focus on attracting top legal talent demonstrates its dedication to assembling a team of exceptional professionals to serve clients effectively and meet their evolving legal needs.



Thompson Coburn‘s recent additions of three attorneys, including a state senator, underscore its ongoing commitment to growth and expansion in the Dallas market. With their diverse expertise in employment law, litigation, and government advocacy, these attorneys are well-equipped to contribute to the firm’s success and provide comprehensive legal services to clients in Texas and beyond. Thompson Coburn’s continued efforts to attract exceptional talent reaffirm its position as a leading law firm dedicated to meeting the evolving legal needs of its clients across the United States.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More