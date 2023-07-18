Legal News

Thompson Coburn Law Firm Expands Dallas Office with the Addition of Three Attorneys
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Thompson Coburn, a St. Louis-based law firm, has expanded its Dallas office with the addition of three attorneys, including a state senator. This move signifies the firm’s commitment to growth in the Texas market and further strengthens its presence in Dallas.

Tom Reddin, an experienced attorney specializing in employment law and litigation, joins Thompson Coburn as a partner. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his previous role at Norton Rose Fulbright. Reddin’s addition bolsters the firm’s capabilities in handling complex employment-related legal matters.

Andrew McKeon also joins Thompson Coburn as a litigation partner, transitioning from Munck Wilson Mandala. With his extensive background in litigation, McKeon enhances the firm’s ability to provide effective representation in a wide range of disputes and legal proceedings.

  
What
Where


Nathan Johnson, a prominent figure in Texas politics, joins Thompson Coburn as counsel. In addition to his legal expertise, Johnson has represented Texas’s Senate District 16 as a Democrat since 2019. During his tenure, he has actively advocated for governmental reform on behalf of numerous Texas businesses. As a member of Thompson Coburn, Johnson will contribute his insights and knowledge to the firm’s business litigation and bankruptcy groups.

Your dream legal job is just a few clicks away. Search BCG Attorney Search now!

Nicole Williams, the managing partner of Thompson Coburn’s Dallas office, expressed her excitement about the new hires and their anticipated contributions to the firm’s success in Dallas. Williams, who previously worked with Johnson at Thomson & Knight, highlighted these attorneys’ integral role in further expanding Thompson Coburn’s presence and client offerings in the region.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Thompson Coburn initially established its Dallas location in 2020 with four partners and has since experienced steady growth. The recent additions bring the total number of lawyers in the Dallas office to 27, solidifying the firm as a key player in Texas’ third-largest city.

This expansion aligns with Thompson Coburn’s strategic pursuit of growth nationwide. The firm recently hired a chief legal recruiting officer to support its expansion efforts. Throughout the year, Thompson Coburn has welcomed at least seven partners across various offices in the United States, showcasing its commitment to providing top-tier legal services to clients across the country.



While Thompson Coburn welcomes these new attorneys, their previous firms, Munck Wilson and Norton Rose, have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the departures of their former partners. Nevertheless, Thompson Coburn‘s focus on attracting top legal talent demonstrates its dedication to assembling a team of exceptional professionals to serve clients effectively and meet their evolving legal needs.

Thompson Coburn‘s recent additions of three attorneys, including a state senator, underscore its ongoing commitment to growth and expansion in the Dallas market. With their diverse expertise in employment law, litigation, and government advocacy, these attorneys are well-equipped to contribute to the firm’s success and provide comprehensive legal services to clients in Texas and beyond. Thompson Coburn’s continued efforts to attract exceptional talent reaffirm its position as a leading law firm dedicated to meeting the evolving legal needs of its clients across the United States.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Avon

Immediate need for an associate admitted in CT. This is an entry level position at my criminal defen...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-WA-Seattle

Downtown Seattle law firm seeks a full-time Legal Assistant Candidates must be reliable and posse...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-MO-Union

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

Employment Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

What our attorneys do: Defend employment law cases in federal and state courts throughout...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
43
Law Students

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm
74
Biglaw

Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm
Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks
34
Breaking News

Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks
Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
65
Legal News

Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
55
Law Students

Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
Womble Law Firm Expands San Francisco Office with Acquisition of Trial Firm
40
Biglaw

Womble Law Firm Expands San Francisco Office with Acquisition of Trial Firm
Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
38
Legal Technology News

Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
79
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
38
Legal News

Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
Husch Blackwell Appoints First Non-Lawyer CEO to Work Remotely from Home
34
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Appoints First Non-Lawyer CEO to Work Remotely from Home

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top