Legal News

Prominent Crypto Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Depart to Establish New Law Firm
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Two partners, Eric Rosen and Constantine Economides, have recently departed from the cryptocurrency-focused plaintiffs’ law firm formerly known as Roche Freedman. They have now announced the establishment of their own law firm called Dynamis. Rosen and Economides disclosed the decision to leave Roche Freedman and initiate their own venture on Monday.

Initially, Rosen and Economides were partners at Freedman Normand Friedland, a firm that underwent a name change in October, dropping “Roche” from its title following allegations against co-founder Kyle Roche. Roche had been accused of utilizing investor lawsuits to benefit a client, and he chose to leave the firm. However, Roche has countered these claims, asserting that he was a victim of a well-orchestrated setup.

Before joining the Freedman firm, Rosen was a federal prosecutor in Boston, leading the U.S. investigation into the infamous “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal. Economides, on the other hand, has gained legal experience from his previous positions at renowned law firms such as Greenberg Traurig, BakerHostetler, and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd. Notably, while at BakerHostetler, Economides was involved in a team that successfully recovered billions of dollars for victims of Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.

  
What
Where


See also: Coinbase Takes Legal Action to Urge SEC to Draft Clear Regulations for Cryptocurrencies

Explaining their motivation to establish their own law firm, Rosen and Economides expressed their belief that the timing was favorable. They felt it was crucial to seize the opportunity when conditions were favorable, with Rosen stating, “You have to strike while the iron is hot. We feel the iron is hot for us.”

Start hiring the best legal talent today – submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Dynamis, the new law firm founded by Rosen and Economides, currently operates with the two partners as its sole members. The firm has launched with offices located in Boston, Miami, and New York. Additionally, Dynamis has recruited two paralegals and an associate, Brianna Pierce, from their former firm, Freedman Normand.

When asked about the choice of the firm’s trade name, Economides mentioned that they opted for a trade name instead of using their own surnames because they perceive the firm as something greater than just themselves.



It is worth noting that Rosen and Economides intend to maintain a collaborative relationship with Freedman Normand as co-counsel on several ongoing cases. One notable case involves representing 118 individuals claiming to be scam victims, seeking a $33 million arbitration demand against U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. While Coinbase did not immediately respond to requests for comment, they previously stated their commitment to safeguarding customers from scams while emphasizing that customers retain exclusive control over their wallets.

Devin “Velvel” Freedman, a founding partner of Freedman Normand, expressed understanding regarding Rosen and Economides’ decision to establish their own firm, stating in an email, “Eric and Constantine got the bug to start their own firm, something we absolutely understand, and we expect to see great things from them.”

Rosen has also carried over one of his ongoing cases to his new firm. He continues to represent John Rybarczyk, one of eight individuals charged with manipulating stocks and earning $114 million through the use of social media platforms like Twitter and Discord. Rybarczyk has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Looking ahead, Economides stated that their intention is to expand Dynamis due to the existing workload that justifies such growth. “We intend to grow right now because we have enough work to warrant growing right now,” Economides explained.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Avon

Immediate need for an associate admitted in CT. This is an entry level position at my criminal defen...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-WA-Seattle

Downtown Seattle law firm seeks a full-time Legal Assistant Candidates must be reliable and posse...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-MO-Union

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

Employment Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

What our attorneys do: Defend employment law cases in federal and state courts throughout...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
43
Law Students

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm
74
Biglaw

Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm
Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks
34
Breaking News

Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks
Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
65
Legal News

Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
55
Law Students

Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
Womble Law Firm Expands San Francisco Office with Acquisition of Trial Firm
40
Biglaw

Womble Law Firm Expands San Francisco Office with Acquisition of Trial Firm
Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
38
Legal Technology News

Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
79
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
38
Legal News

Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
Husch Blackwell Appoints First Non-Lawyer CEO to Work Remotely from Home
34
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Appoints First Non-Lawyer CEO to Work Remotely from Home

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top