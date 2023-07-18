Lewis Brisbois Appoints New Government Affairs Practice Leader to Strengthen Legal Expertise

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, a prominent law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, has announced the appointment of Daron Watts as the new national chair of its government affairs and public policy practice. Watts, who brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the field, will be based in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.



Prior to joining Lewis Brisbois, Watts founded The Watts Group, a law and public policy firm, in 2018. He also boasts more than two decades of experience at the renowned law firm Sidley Austin, where he served as a life sciences partner and founded and co-led the government strategies team.



With an extensive background in law, public policy, market challenges, political issues, and crisis management, Watts has provided valuable guidance in various areas, including health and nutrition, technology, and equity. Lewis Brisbois highlights that his expertise will greatly benefit the firm and its clients.



What

Where

Search Jobs

See also: Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm



As part of the transition, The Watts Group will be dissolved, and its clients and projects will be seamlessly transferred to Lewis Brisbois. This integration ensures a smooth transition and allows the firm to leverage Watts’ skills and experience effectively.

Put your best foot forward and sign up for LawCrossing now.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Watts shared that he was initially contacted by someone he knew at Lewis Brisbois approximately a year ago, and he was enticed by the opportunity to contribute to the firm’s growth in Washington. He was particularly drawn to the chance to expand the scope of his team’s work and make a significant impact.



Lewis Brisbois emphasizes that Watts’ addition to the team will enhance the firm’s social impact capabilities. His past work in areas such as rare diseases, health care access, voters’ rights, and criminal justice reform aligns with the firm’s commitment to making a positive difference in society.



While Lewis Brisbois has recently faced challenges, including the departure of nearly 140 lawyers in May, Watts affirms that these events did not influence his decision to join the firm. The notable departures were led by the former labor and employment practice leaders, John Barber and Jeffrey Ranen, who established their spin-off firm, initially known as Barber Ranen. However, the controversy arose when Lewis Brisbois released numerous offensive emails written by Barber and Ranen during their time at the firm. Subsequently, Barber Ranen changed its name to Daugherty Lordan, distancing itself from the troubling actions of its founders.



Despite these internal changes, Watts remains focused on contributing to Lewis Brisbois‘ success and delivering exceptional service to clients. He is optimistic about the opportunities his new role presents and is committed to leveraging his expertise to benefit the firm and its clients.



Lewis Brisbois, founded in Los Angeles, has been steadily expanding its presence. The firm established its Washington office in 2019, which currently houses a team of 16 lawyers, including Watts. In addition to his role as the national chair of the government affairs and public policy practice, Watts will also contribute to the firm’s administrative and regulatory, life sciences, health care, and complex commercial litigation practices.



With the appointment of Daron Watts, Lewis Brisbois reinforces its commitment to providing top-tier legal services and navigating the complex landscape of government affairs and public policy. Watts’ impressive track record and extensive experience position him well to lead the practice and contribute to the firm’s continued growth and success.



Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More