Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) significantly expanded its intellectual property (IP) capabilities by acquiring a 15-lawyer team from Dentons. Led by Song Jung, the founder and leader of Dentons’ global IP and technology group, the team brings a wealth of experience and expertise to BCLP.



Jung, who will assume the role of global chair of BCLP’s patent practice, will be based in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. Joining him from Dentons are partners Mark Kresloff, Bumrae Cho, Yong Choi, Tyler Goodwyn, and Bruce Vance. This cohesive team has a strong track record in handling complex IP matters and serving diverse clients.



Notably, Jung emphasized that all his clients would be making the transition to BCLP alongside him, including LG Corp, a longstanding client. This client retention underscores the trust and confidence these companies have in Jung’s leadership and the team’s capabilities.



This development follows DLA Piper’s move in March, where they recruited a 30-lawyer patent team from Dentons. The team brought with them a roster of notable clients such as Apple Inc and Whirlpool Corp. Such talent migration highlights the competitive nature of the legal industry and the ongoing quest for firms to strengthen their IP practices.

Dentons remains optimistic about the future, with a spokesperson stating that the firm is poised to welcome several high-profile new partners to their team, further bolstering their momentum toward a record year. This reflects Dentons’ commitment to continuous growth and maintaining a robust presence in the IP arena.



Looking back at Song Jung’s career, his contributions have been remarkable. While at McKenna Long & Aldridge, he played a pivotal role in establishing the firm’s office in South Korea. His efforts were instrumental in navigating the legal landscape as the country eased restrictions on foreign lawyers, aligning with the free trade agreements South Korea adopted with the United States and the European Union in 2011.



In 2015, McKenna Long merged with Dentons US, leading to Jeff Haidet becoming the chairman of Dentons US. However, in May, Haidet left Dentons to join BCLP, further strengthening the ties between the two firms. With Jung now joining BCLP, it is evident that the firm is committed to attracting top talent and expanding its global IP capabilities.



Jung’s influence at Dentons extended beyond his global IP and technology group leadership. He played a pivotal role in establishing Dentons’ patent teams worldwide, including hiring the firm’s first patent lawyer in Europe. His strategic vision and expertise have been instrumental in positioning Dentons as a major player in the IP field.



By joining BCLP, Jung and his team bring a wealth of experience, diverse client portfolios, and a deep understanding of the complex IP landscape. Their addition significantly strengthens BCLP’s IP practice and enhances the firm’s ability to provide comprehensive and cutting-edge IP services to clients worldwide.



This acquisition underscores the importance of attracting top talent and deepening IP capabilities in today’s highly competitive legal market. As companies increasingly prioritize protecting and monetizing their intellectual property assets, law firms must continually evolve and enhance their offerings to meet client demands.



BCLP’s acquisition of the 15-lawyer team from Dentons signifies a strategic investment in strengthening their IP practice, positioning the firm for continued success in serving clients’ IP needs. With Song Jung at the helm, supported by a talented and experienced team, BCLP is poised to deliver exceptional legal counsel and innovative solutions to clients navigating the complex world of intellectual property.



