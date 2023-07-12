Legal News

California Lawmakers Approve Bill Requiring Reporting of Attorney Treason
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A legislative committee in California has approved a bill that would mandate lawyers in the state to report fellow attorneys they know to have participated in or planned acts of treason. The bill, known as SB 40, was proposed in response to allegations against John Eastman, a lawyer for the Trump campaign, who faces charges of ethical and statutory breaches related to his involvement in efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election results.

SB 40 builds upon a recently approved Rule of Professional Conduct 8.3, which requires California lawyers to report misconduct by other attorneys as long as it is believed that such reporting will not harm a client’s interests. The legislation aims to reinforce the obligation to report attorneys involved in treasonous activities, thereby promoting accountability within the legal profession.

State Senator Tom Umberg, the author of the bill and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, emphasized the importance of attorneys reporting colleagues who may be attempting to obstruct the peaceful transition of power. He clarified that the determination of whether Eastman committed treason would be left to others, stating that the federal code’s definition of treason could potentially be incorporated into the bill.

  
What
Where


The trial of John Eastman in the State Bar Court, which could result in his disbarment, is scheduled to resume later this year. However, concerns have been raised about the potential implications of the bill. Assemblymember Bill Essayli, the Committee Co-Chair, expressed worries about the erosion of lawyers’ ability to engage in zealous advocacy and creative arguments, which play a crucial role in shaping the law in the United States. He questioned whether challenging the government’s actions could be deemed treasonous, cautioning against a slippery slope of government control over legal arguments.

Expand your legal job search horizons and sign up for LawCrossing now.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee passed SB 40 with an 8-3 vote, sending it to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for further consideration. The bill is part of the annual fee bill that enables lawmakers to exert statutory control over lawyers, while the California Supreme Court handles lawyer admission and discipline. The proposed legislation establishes the base license fee for active attorneys at $391.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




It is important to note that the bill does not require the disclosure of information protected by attorney-client privilege nor includes information obtained while participating in the attorney diversion and assistance program. Senator Umberg clarified that attorneys are not obligated to report clients planning to overthrow the government unless the clients indicate an intention to use violent means.

John Eastman seeks to exclude evidence related to the alleged conspiracy to create an alternative slate of electors in seven states from his ongoing trial. He also claims attorney-client privilege with former President Donald Trump, who has not waived privilege unlike the presidential campaign committee. The State Bar accuses Eastman of conspiring with Trump to disrupt the electoral count on January 6, including pressuring former Vice President Mike Pence to violate the law. Bar prosecutors argue that the evidence is relevant to multiple charges against Eastman, citing his involvement in recruiting fake electors as a significant part of the strategy.



While Eastman has not faced criminal charges related to his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, a federal judge in California previously stated that he and Trump “more likely than not” engaged in criminal conduct connected to the incident.

As SB 40 advances to the Assembly Appropriations Committee, its potential impact on the legal profession and the broader implications of requiring attorneys to report treasonous activities continue to be subjects of debate.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Bilingual Associate Immigration Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

We are a high-volume Immigration Law Firm seeking a bilingual (English and Spanish) Associate Attorn...

Apply now

Part-Time Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

Well-established NYC Boutique Law Firm with national practice based in midtown is looking for a part...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-NY-New York City

Well-established NYC Boutique Law Firm with national practice based in midtown is looking for a liti...

Apply now

ATTORNEY (4-10 Years’ Experience) - Flexible/Remote Hybrid Schedule

USA-NJ-Englewood Cliffs

We are a top environmental law firm located in New Jersey.  Our attorneys counsel on matters in...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
47
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
33
Legal News

Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
326
Legal Technology News

Largest US Law Firms Fall Victim to Devastating Cybersecurity Breach
Stroock and Nixon Peabody Terminate Merger Negotiations
36
Legal News

Stroock and Nixon Peabody Terminate Merger Negotiations
US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
36
Public Interest

US Labor Agency Files Lawsuit Against Starbucks for Alleged Mistreatment of Workers in Seattle
Leading M&A Legal Advisers Latham and Kirkland Shine Despite Deal Slowdown
31
Biglaw

Leading M&A Legal Advisers Latham and Kirkland Shine Despite Deal Slowdown
Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
57
Legal Ethics

Resolution Sought in Dispute over Competency Probe of US Judge as Tensions Escalate
Sidley Austin Dominates Big Law in Successful Defense Against Activist Investor Challenges
31
Legal News

Sidley Austin Dominates Big Law in Successful Defense Against Activist Investor Challenges
McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
75
Legal News

McElroy Deutsch Alleges Former CFO’s Multi-Million Dollar Theft, Highlights Role of Attorney Spouse
Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates
40
Law Students

Florida Law Review Study Reveals Impressive Bar Exam Performance by Campbell Law Graduates

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top