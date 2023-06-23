Public Interest

Twitter Faces Lawsuit Alleging Failure to Honor Worker Bonuses Worth Millions
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In yet another blow to Twitter, Mark Schobinger, the former senior director of compensation at the social media company, filed a proposed class action lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco federal court on Tuesday, accuses Twitter of failing to fulfill its promise of paying employees millions of dollars in bonuses. This legal action comes amidst a flurry of court cases that have emerged since Elon Musk acquired the popular platform.

According to the lawsuit, before and after Musk’s purchase of Twitter last year, the company assured its employees that they would receive 50% of their target bonuses for 2022. However, these promised payments never materialized, leading to allegations of breach of contract against Twitter. As of now, Twitter, known as X Corp, has not responded to the lawsuit apart from a cryptic emoji response.

Mark Schobinger’s attorney, Shannon Liss-Riordan, who is also representing former Twitter employees in multiple ongoing lawsuits, along with approximately 2,000 individual arbitration cases stemming from the mass layoffs initiated by Musk, is spearheading this legal battle. These other cases accuse Twitter of wrongdoings, including failure to provide promised severance packages, and alleged discrimination against female employees and individuals with disabilities during layoffs, among other claims. Twitter has consistently denied any wrongdoing in these matters.

  
What
Where


Adding to the company’s legal woes, Twitter has been confronted with numerous lawsuits from landlords, vendors, and consultants seeking payment for unpaid bills, some of which were inherited by Musk upon acquiring the company. These mounting financial obligations have further strained Twitter’s already complex legal landscape.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

Additionally, Twitter is facing a lawsuit in Delaware from three former executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal. The executives contend that Twitter breached its obligations by failing to reimburse over $1 million in legal fees incurred during their response to government regulators’ requests. This legal battle further exacerbates the growing legal challenges confronting the social media giant.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The lawsuit filed by Mark Schobinger and the cascade of legal actions surrounding Twitter highlight the company’s tumultuous journey in recent times. As the platform experiences significant ownership changes and transitions, it is confronted with a multitude of legal hurdles. These lawsuits raise important questions about the company’s contractual obligations, treatment of employees, and financial responsibilities.

The outcome of these legal battles will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for Twitter’s future. As the cases proceed, the spotlight will remain on the social media platform, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting resolution and justice.



In the face of these legal challenges, Twitter must navigate the complex legal landscape and address the concerns raised by its former employees, vendors, and other parties involved in these lawsuits. The social media giant’s reputation, financial stability, and relationships with employees and stakeholders are all at stake, making it crucial for the company to take swift and appropriate action to address these legal disputes and regain public trust.

As the legal proceedings unfold, industry observers, users, and investors will closely follow the developments, eagerly anticipating the resolution of these lawsuits and their potential impact on the future trajectory of Twitter and its standing in the social media landscape.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-TX-Austin

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Corporate M&A partner with Big Law experience (100% Work from Home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Corporate M&A p...

Apply now

Technology and Outsourcing Partner (100% Work from Home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Technology and ...

Apply now

Pre-Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Modesto

Plaintiff\'s personal injury firm seeks an attorney to handle PRE-LITIGATION personal injury cases i...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
24
Biglaw

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
23
Legal News

Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
43
Biglaw

Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
51
Law Students

Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
41
Legal News

Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
205
Legal Technology News

Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
33
Legal News

Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
53
Breaking News

Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
42
Biglaw

Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
UC College of Law Launches Innovative Justice Tech Startup Program
29
Law Students

UC College of Law Launches Innovative Justice Tech Startup Program

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top