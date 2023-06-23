Legal Technology News

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys Request $181 Million in Fees in Facebook Data Privacy Lawsuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant development for legal ethics in California, the state’s Supreme Court has adopted a new rule requiring lawyers to report instances of professional misconduct. Effective August 1, attorneys in California will be obligated to disclose fraud, misappropriation of funds, and other criminal acts that cast doubt on another lawyer’s integrity, trustworthiness, or suitability as a legal professional.

The adoption of this rule, often referred to as the “snitch rule,” aligns California with the practices followed by every other state in the country. The decision comes after a rigorous debate within the State Bar of California, which proposed the rule change to the Supreme Court earlier this month. During this period, the State Bar received almost 200 comments from lawyers opposing the rule, expressing concerns that it would inundate the disciplinary system with complaints and potentially strain attorney-client relationships.

The State Bar’s move to strengthen attorney oversight was driven by mounting pressure following the high-profile ethics scandals involving Tom Girardi and the persistent backlog of attorney discipline cases. Tom Girardi, the founder of the now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese, faced a staggering 205 attorney ethics complaints dating back to 1982, with more than half of them accusing him of misusing client funds, as revealed by a state bar investigation. Girardi, who was disbarred in 2022, has yet to respond to the allegations and did not participate in the disciplinary proceedings with the state bar. Additionally, criminal charges have been filed against him, alleging the misappropriation of over $18 million in client funds.

  
What
Where


While the rule adopted by the court largely aligns with the State Bar’s recommendation, there are a few noteworthy distinctions. The adopted rule allows for reporting misconduct occurring during litigation to be made either to the State Bar or to the courts, not limited solely to the State Bar. It also specifies that any court findings of attorney misconduct can be presented as evidence in subsequent State Bar disciplinary proceedings. Moreover, the rule clarifies that filing a false report can lead to lawyer discipline or even criminal penalties.

Ready to earn what you’re worth? Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to see what’s possible.

The rule maintains the exceptions proposed by the State Bar, allowing for the protection of information acquired through substance use programs or mental health programs, as well as safeguarding information protected by confidentiality or privilege.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Ruben Duran, Chairman of the State Bar Board of Trustees, expressed his support for the new rule, highlighting its potential to aid misconduct investigations and bring California in line with the reporting standards observed in all other states across the nation.

In addition to the professional misconduct reporting rule, the California Supreme Court has also issued directives to the State Bar to enhance its conflict of interest procedures when considering candidates for top positions within the organization. Furthermore, lawyers who have been suspended for a period of 90 days or less are now required to inform their clients and the courts about their suspension, as mandated by recent orders from the Supreme Court.



The adoption of this reporting rule signifies California’s commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards within the legal profession. By aligning itself with other states, California aims to strengthen attorney oversight, enhance disciplinary procedures, and ensure public trust and confidence in the legal system. The implementation of this rule marks a significant step forward in addressing ethics scandals and promoting integrity and accountability among legal practitioners in the state.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Structured Finance and Commercial Debt Partner (100% work from home)

USA-TX-Austin

Culhane Meadows is actively seeking a commercial and corporate debt attorney with extensive exp...

Apply now

Corporate M&A partner with Big Law experience (100% Work from Home)

USA-DC-Washington

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Corporate M&A p...

Apply now

Technology and Outsourcing Partner (100% Work from Home)

USA-NJ-Newark

Culhane Meadows PLLC is actively seeking an experienced and self-motivated Technology and ...

Apply now

Pre-Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Modesto

Plaintiff\'s personal injury firm seeks an attorney to handle PRE-LITIGATION personal injury cases i...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Business and Employment Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cincinnati

Cincinnati office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a business and employment litig...

Apply Now

Corporate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate attorney with 5+ yea...

Apply Now

Attorney Needed For Washington Office

USA-DC-Washington

Washington, D.C. office of our client seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of complex litigation and/or ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
24
Biglaw

Boies Schiller Expands Los Angeles Team with New Lawyers, Bolstering Global Presence
Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
23
Legal News

Dentons’ IP Head Leads 15-Lawyer Team to BCLP in Strategic Move
Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
43
Biglaw

Prominent Perkins Coie Partner Duo Expands Fintech Practice at Paul Hastings
Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
51
Law Students

Golden Gate University Law School’s Future Hangs in the Balance
Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
41
Legal News

Supreme Court Affirms Dismissal of Whistleblower’s Fraud Lawsuit, Ensuring Legal Precedent
Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
205
Legal Technology News

Colorado Springs Attorney Surprised to Discover AI-Generated Cases in Motion Filing
Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
33
Legal News

Skadden Announces Leadership Transition as Executive Partner Resigns After a Decade and a Half
Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
53
Breaking News

Baker Botts Selects Homegrown Houston Partner as New Leader in Law Firm Shake-up
Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
42
Biglaw

Skadden, Leading US Law Firm, Appoints D.C.-Based Deal Maker as New Leader
UC College of Law Launches Innovative Justice Tech Startup Program
29
Law Students

UC College of Law Launches Innovative Justice Tech Startup Program

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top