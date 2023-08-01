Social Media Platform X Sues Nonprofit Over Hate Speech Claims and Advertiser Boycott Encouragement

Social Media Platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has filed a lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hate speech and disinformation. Accusations have been hurled both ways, with X claiming that CCDH made false claims and encouraged advertisers to withdraw their investments on the platform, while CCDH alleges that X is attempting to intimidate advocates of incitement, hate speech, and harmful online content.



The controversy traces back to a media report published in July, which highlighted findings from CCDH’s research suggesting a surge in hate speech directed towards minority communities on the platform following X’s acquisition of Twitter in October 2022. X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, vehemently dismissed the report as “false,” asserting that it was based on outdated and misleading metrics, largely from the period immediately after the acquisition.



Elon Musk-owned X took legal action after sending a letter to CCDH, threatening to sue the nonprofit for unspecified damages. In response, CCDH’s legal team rebuffed the intimidation claims and challenged the factual basis of X’s allegations.



The crux of X’s lawsuit against CCDH revolves around claims of unauthorized data access. X alleges that CCDH gained access to its data without proper authorization and further accused the nonprofit of data scraping from its platform, which is deemed a violation of X’s terms. In addition to the suit against CCDH, X recently initiated legal action against four unnamed entities in Texas and Israel’s Bright Data for alleged data scraping activities.

The CCDH stands firm in its commitment to independent research, vowing to continue its efforts to combat hate and disinformation online. Founder and CEO Imran Ahmed expressed concern that such initiatives are being stifled, suggesting that X’s lawsuit is an attempt to silence their advocacy work.

As the legal battle unfolds, both sides are gearing up for a contentious courtroom clash. X maintains that the metrics used by CCDH were taken out of context, leading to “unsubstantiated assertions” about the platform. On the other hand, CCDH remains steadfast in its claims, asserting that hate and disinformation have proliferated under Musk’s ownership.



