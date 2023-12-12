Legal News

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Rebrands to Steptoe LLP After 43 Years
Steptoe & Johnson LLP, based in Washington, D.C., announced on Monday its decision to rebrand, shedding its longstanding name to emerge as Steptoe LLP.

The Evolution of a Distinct Identity

After 43 years of operating as two distinct entities under the same name, the firm has opted for a name change to reinforce its unique identity. Steptoe Chair Gwen Renigar emphasized that clients and colleagues across various markets, including the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and China, have consistently referred to the firm simply as “Steptoe.”

Clearing the Path for Differentiation

The renaming is a strategic move aimed at setting Steptoe apart from its counterpart, Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, a smaller law firm based in West Virginia. Steptoe & Johnson PLLC will retain its original name, ensuring a clear distinction between the two entities.

  
Navigating a Shared History

The roots of both firms trace back to the same Steptoe & Johnson, which saw a division in 1980. Despite parting ways, they chose to maintain an identical name, a decision that has finally been revisited after more than four decades. Chris Slaughter, CEO of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, highlighted the practicality of differentiating names, acknowledging that it simplifies operations for everyone involved.

Embracing the Trend of Concise Branding

This rebranding aligns with the growing trend in the legal industry favoring shorter names and single-name law firm brands. Steptoe joins the ranks of firms like Milbank and Quarles, opting for simplicity and clarity in their brand representation.

The transformation from Steptoe & Johnson LLP to Steptoe LLP marks a pivotal moment in the firm’s history. It reflects a strategic decision to embrace a more distinct and streamlined brand identity in an ever-evolving legal landscape.



