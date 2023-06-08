Tampa Law Firm Launches Scholarship to Empower Resilient Aspiring Attorneys

Tampa-based labor and employment law firm, Johnson Jackson PLLC, has recently introduced a new scholarship program to support law students from historically underrepresented backgrounds or encounter health or financial obstacles. The Courage to Grow Scholarship, valued at $5,000, will be awarded once per academic year in an effort to promote diversity and inclusion within the legal industry. Candidates interested in applying for the scholarship must meet specific criteria, including submitting a personal statement illustrating how they have triumphed over challenges throughout their legal education.



The scholarship program was established with the objective of encouraging aspiring attorneys to pursue their educational goals despite adversities they may face along the way. Johnson Jackson’s Founding Shareholder, Erin Jackson, expressed the firm’s commitment to their core values of teamwork, innovation, growth, excellence, and courage. These values are incorporated into all aspects of their work, including their interactions with clients, colleagues, and the community. The scholarship was conceived as a means of recognizing individuals who have displayed exceptional courage and determination in the face of hardships during their educational journey in the field of law.



Ashley Gallagher, a partner at Johnson Jackson, spearheaded the development of the Courage to Grow Scholarship. Gallagher emphasized the collaborative effort of the entire firm in bringing the scholarship program to fruition. She expressed her delight in seeing the scholarship come to life and eagerly anticipated its impact on future recipients. Gallagher expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity to connect with the community on a deeper level and to provide mentorship and support to aspiring law students. The scholarship not only aims to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of young law students but also intends to alleviate some of the financial burden they may experience.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Law students interested in applying for the scholarship can access the full eligibility requirements and application details on the Johnson Jackson website. The application deadline is August 1st, and the scholarship recipient will be announced on or before September 30th. The firm encourages all eligible candidates to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their applications in a timely manner.

Find your perfect legal job match and sign up for LawCrossing now.

By establishing the Courage to Grow Scholarship, Johnson Jackson PLLC strives to make a meaningful impact on the lives of aspiring attorneys who face various challenges. The firm recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and seeks to create opportunities for individuals from underrepresented backgrounds. Through this scholarship program, Johnson Jackson aims to support students who exhibit remarkable resilience and determination in their pursuit of legal education.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

The scholarship’s introduction provides financial assistance and mentorship opportunities, allowing recipients to benefit from the firm’s experience and expertise in labor and employment law. By fostering connections with the community and offering support to aspiring attorneys, Johnson Jackson hopes to make a lasting difference in the lives of scholarship recipients and contribute to a more inclusive and diverse legal industry.



As the application deadline approaches, law students who meet the scholarship’s eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply. Johnson Jackson PLLC looks forward to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of future recipients, hearing their personal stories, and providing the necessary support to help them succeed in their legal careers. With the Courage to Grow Scholarship, the firm aims to pave the way for a brighter future for aspiring attorneys, as well as strengthen its ties with the Tampa community.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More