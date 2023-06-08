Home

Tampa Law Firm Launches Scholarship to Empower Resilient Aspiring Attorneys
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Tampa-based labor and employment law firm, Johnson Jackson PLLC, has recently introduced a new scholarship program to support law students from historically underrepresented backgrounds or encounter health or financial obstacles. The Courage to Grow Scholarship, valued at $5,000, will be awarded once per academic year in an effort to promote diversity and inclusion within the legal industry. Candidates interested in applying for the scholarship must meet specific criteria, including submitting a personal statement illustrating how they have triumphed over challenges throughout their legal education.

The scholarship program was established with the objective of encouraging aspiring attorneys to pursue their educational goals despite adversities they may face along the way. Johnson Jackson’s Founding Shareholder, Erin Jackson, expressed the firm’s commitment to their core values of teamwork, innovation, growth, excellence, and courage. These values are incorporated into all aspects of their work, including their interactions with clients, colleagues, and the community. The scholarship was conceived as a means of recognizing individuals who have displayed exceptional courage and determination in the face of hardships during their educational journey in the field of law.

Ashley Gallagher, a partner at Johnson Jackson, spearheaded the development of the Courage to Grow Scholarship. Gallagher emphasized the collaborative effort of the entire firm in bringing the scholarship program to fruition. She expressed her delight in seeing the scholarship come to life and eagerly anticipated its impact on future recipients. Gallagher expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity to connect with the community on a deeper level and to provide mentorship and support to aspiring law students. The scholarship not only aims to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of young law students but also intends to alleviate some of the financial burden they may experience.

  
What
Where


Law students interested in applying for the scholarship can access the full eligibility requirements and application details on the Johnson Jackson website. The application deadline is August 1st, and the scholarship recipient will be announced on or before September 30th. The firm encourages all eligible candidates to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their applications in a timely manner.

Find your perfect legal job match and sign up for LawCrossing now.

By establishing the Courage to Grow Scholarship, Johnson Jackson PLLC strives to make a meaningful impact on the lives of aspiring attorneys who face various challenges. The firm recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and seeks to create opportunities for individuals from underrepresented backgrounds. Through this scholarship program, Johnson Jackson aims to support students who exhibit remarkable resilience and determination in their pursuit of legal education.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The scholarship’s introduction provides financial assistance and mentorship opportunities, allowing recipients to benefit from the firm’s experience and expertise in labor and employment law. By fostering connections with the community and offering support to aspiring attorneys, Johnson Jackson hopes to make a lasting difference in the lives of scholarship recipients and contribute to a more inclusive and diverse legal industry.

As the application deadline approaches, law students who meet the scholarship’s eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply. Johnson Jackson PLLC looks forward to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of future recipients, hearing their personal stories, and providing the necessary support to help them succeed in their legal careers. With the Courage to Grow Scholarship, the firm aims to pave the way for a brighter future for aspiring attorneys, as well as strengthen its ties with the Tampa community.



Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal

USA-DE-Wilmington

Jack Shrum, P.A. is a bankruptcy law firm currently seeking a full-time Paralegal for a po...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: Smith Legacy Law seeks an Associate who will work alongside the legal team in advisi...

Apply now

Attorney - Assistant Attorney General

USA-IL-Chicago

The General Law Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office is seeking attorneys with sou...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-CT-Greenwich

Job Summary: The Paralegal will assist the legal team and admin staff by providing clerical, draf...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney with 3+ years of litigation experience

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with 3+ year...

Apply Now

Family Law Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

Knoxville office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a family law associate attorney ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-WI-Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney wit...

Apply Now

Most Popular

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
Home

JDJournal Recognized As One of the Top Legal Blogs for 2023
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
74
Legal News

New York City Law Firm Partner Apprehended in Rockland Sexual Predator Operation
Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
61
Legal News

Pronoun Controversy Sparks Division Among Michigan Courts and Legal Parties
Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
60
Law Students

Top Law Schools Excel in Omnibus Specialty Rankings Based on US News Data
Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
61
Law Students

Gun Control Advocates Engage Law Students to Commit to Not Representing Gun Industry
Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
186
Breaking News

Disturbing Emails Reveal ‘Woke’ LA Firm Partners’ Offensive Language towards Women and POC
US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
52
Legal News

US Legal Sector Demonstrates Resilience Despite Layoffs, According to Jobs Report
Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
55
Biglaw

Top 5 Companies Recognized for Promoting Women and Diversity
11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
57
Breaking News

11th Circuit Vacates Sanctions on Dechert Partners and Calls for New Hearing
Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
60
Public Interest

Louisiana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Challenging Civil Rights Laws
Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient
150
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Executive Explains How AI Can Make Law Firms Safer and More Efficient

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top