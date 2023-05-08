Biglaw

How Ropes & Gray’s Expertise Helped Clients Navigate the SVB Crisis in Private Capital
Ropes & Gray is a global law firm with a rich history of providing legal counsel to clients across a variety of industries. Founded in 1865 in Boston, Massachusetts, the firm has grown significantly over the years and now has over 1,400 lawyers in 11 offices around the world, including New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.

The firm’s success is built on its commitment to delivering high-quality legal services and developing long-lasting relationships with clients. This dedication has earned Ropes & Gray a reputation as one of the most respected law firms in the world.

Recently, Ropes & Gray’s asset management partners, Debra Lussier, and Shruti Bansal, shared their insights on the impact of the Silicon Valley Bank crisis on private capital. In a Preqin article, the duo discussed how the crisis had presented concerns for private capital fund managers.

  
According to Lussier, fund managers have certain contractual obligations with banks from whom they’ve borrowed money that capital calls have to be made into those accounts. However, there has been concern about some regional banks, and LPs are raising their hands, saying they don’t feel comfortable funding into those accounts.

Bansal, meanwhile, discussed the outlook for investors across a broader spectrum, highlighting that if consumer confidence continues to wane, bank shutdowns could be on the horizon. She emphasized the importance of being prepared for the unknown, stating, “The risk to me is not knowing what we don’t know. Known risks I can manage and plan for.”

Ropes & Gray’s commitment to providing expert legal counsel and anticipating potential risks is one of the reasons the firm has been successful for over 150 years. Its lawyers are known for their deep industry knowledge and ability to navigate complex legal issues.

In 2021, the firm was recognized as a top law firm in Chambers USA, a prestigious legal ranking organization. Ropes & Gray received high rankings in several categories, including private equity, investment funds, healthcare, and life sciences.



The firm has also been recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. In 2021, Ropes & Gray was named a “Best Law Firm for Women” by Working Mother magazine. The firm has implemented a variety of programs to support and promote diversity, including a Diversity Leadership Forum, a Women’s Forum, and a Pride Alliance.

Ropes & Gray’s commitment to excellence extends beyond its legal practice. The firm is also committed to corporate social responsibility and has implemented a variety of initiatives to support the communities in which it operates. These initiatives include pro bono work, charitable donations, and sustainability programs.

In conclusion, Ropes & Gray is a trusted name in the legal industry, with a long history of providing expert legal counsel to clients across a variety of industries. The firm’s commitment to delivering high-quality legal services, anticipating potential risks, and promoting diversity and inclusion has earned it a reputation as one of the most respected law firms in the world.

