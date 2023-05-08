DLA Piper’s 2023 Partnership Promotions Across the Globe: A Strong Commitment to Exceptional Client Service and Growth

DLA Piper, a leading global law firm, has announced the promotion of 72 lawyers to its partnership. The promotions, effective from April 1st in the United States and May 1st for EMEA and Asia Pacific, span 42 offices in 20 countries and all of the firm’s practice areas. The promotions will help DLA Piper continue to provide high-quality legal services to its clients worldwide as the firm continues to expand its global reach.

DLA Piper’s long and storied history can be traced back to the 18th century. In 1761, Samuel Swire established a law practice in London that eventually became DLA Piper in the early 2000s. Since then, the firm has grown significantly, expanding its reach to become one of the world’s largest and most respected global law firms. Today, DLA Piper has offices in over 40 countries, providing clients access to more than 5,500 legal professionals.

The newly promoted partners come from a range of practice areas, with Corporate seeing the largest intake of new partners with 18 promotions, followed by 12 in both Litigation and Intellectual Property & Technology, and 10 in Finance, Projects, and Restructuring. Other practice groups include Employment with seven promotions, Real Estate with five, Tax with four, and Regulatory & Government Affairs with four.

The US and Continental Europe shared the most promotions, with 23 new partners each, while Asia, Africa, and the Middle East had one promotion each. The United Kingdom had 13 promotions, Canada and Colombia had three each, Australia had two, and New Zealand and Peru had one promotion each. This global diversity reflects DLA Piper’s commitment to providing its clients with a broad range of legal services, no matter where they are in the world.

Simon Levine, Global Co-CEO, commented, “DLA Piper is committed to providing our clients with the highest levels of service as a trusted business partner. We do this within the framework of our values of being supportive, collaborative, bold, and exceptional. The newly appointed partners are true advocates of these values, making a demonstrable contribution to the success and growth of our firm.”

Frank Ryan, Global Co-CEO and Global Co-Chair of the Americas added, “We are transforming how a global law firm serves the world’s most aspiring businesses. Each of these attorneys plays a role in achieving new standards of excellence in how we represent our clients, develop our people, and serve our communities. We are proud to welcome them to our partnership.”

DLA Piper’s commitment to excellence is evident in its long list of accomplishments. The firm has been recognized as one of the top 10 law firms in the world by revenue, with over $3.11 billion in 2020. Additionally, it has been named a “Law Firm of the Year” by US News & World Report in multiple practice areas, including Mergers & Acquisitions Law and Real Estate Law.

DLA Piper’s success is due in large part to its focus on diversity and inclusion. The firm has been recognized as a top performer in the area of diversity and inclusion by multiple organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, which gave DLA Piper a perfect score on its Corporate Equality Index. DLA Piper has also been named one of the “Best Law Firms for Women” by Working Mother Magazine.

DLA Piper is committed to providing its clients with the best possible service. This commitment is reflected in the firm’s client base, which includes some of the world’s largest and most successful businesses. DLA Piper’s clients come from a wide range of industries, including banking, energy, healthcare, real estate, and technology.

