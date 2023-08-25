Legal News

Giuliani’s Surrender in Georgia Expected to Boost Trump’s Poll Numbers, Says Legal Expert
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants are preparing to present themselves to authorities in Georgia as the deadline looms for accusations of interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election process. Trump, along with his associates, faces allegations of manipulating the electoral proceedings in Georgia.

Renowned legal figure Rudy Giuliani briefly addressed the press prior to departing for Georgia, where he is expected to surrender on Wednesday. Giuliani asserted, “I’m going to Fulton County to comply with the law, which I always do. I don’t know if I plead today, but if I do, I plead not guilty and I get photographed.” He made reference to the possibility of having a mugshot taken, reflecting on his own history of prosecuting serious criminals.

After leaving the Fulton County courthouse, Giuliani decried the indictment as a “travesty” and an assault on the American people beyond just himself, former President Trump, and the other co-defendants. A total of 19 individuals have been implicated in connection with the case, with at least six having been processed and released on bond at the Fulton County Jail by early Wednesday.

  
What
Where


See also: Giuliani Slapped with $89K Discovery Sanction in Poll Workers’ Lawsuit

Former President Trump is slated to turn himself in on Thursday, agreeing to a bond of $200,000. It remains uncertain whether he will undergo the procedure of being photographed for a mugshot or fingerprinted. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office indicated its intention to proceed with both measures, treating Trump like any other suspect. Legal expert Alan Dershowitz weighed in, suggesting that either scenario could potentially work in Trump’s favor by bolstering his public support.

Don’t miss out on top talent – post your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Dershowitz, who accurately anticipated most of the charges against Trump in his book “Get Trump,” highlighted the exception of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charge in the Georgia indictment. He compared the alleged misconduct in this case to actions taken by him and fellow Democrats following the closely contested 2000 election, emphasizing that similar actions were not considered to be RICO violations at that time.

On the Truth Social platform, Trump has continued to address the charges, characterizing them as a “witch hunt.” In a recent post, he proclaimed, “Nobody has ever fought for election integrity like President Donald J. Trump. For doing so, I will proudly be arrested.”



Stay ahead in the legal game! Subscribe to JDJournal for hassle-free access to the latest legal news, delivered right to your inbox.

Fulton County’s District Attorney, Fani Willis, has set a deadline of noon this Friday for all defendants to surrender themselves. Notably, this case could be distinguished by its transparency, as Georgia state law permits the presence of TV cameras in courtrooms. This could potentially provide the public with the first-ever videos of a former president appearing in court.

The unfolding legal proceedings involving former President Trump and his co-defendants in Georgia mark a significant chapter in the ongoing discussions about the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani’s surrender, Trump’s forthcoming surrender, and the charges they face are becoming focal points in the legal and political landscape. As legal experts analyze potential outcomes and implications, the case’s transparency could provide unprecedented insights into the legal proceedings involving a former president.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Firm Billing Manager or Coordinator

USA-CA-Beverly Hills

Job Description Victor Rane is a growing litigation and trial firm with experienced attorneys loo...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Johns Creek

About the job Tannen Law Group is a boutique family law firm in Johns Creek. We are seeking an en...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-NE-Lincoln

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

Transactional Attorney

USA-CA-Temecula

Are you a skilled attorney with a passion for transactional law? We are seeking a highly motivated a...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Associate Attorney

USA-IL-East Peoria

East Peoria office of our client seeks an entry-level associate attorney ideally with 1 year of liti...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney needed for Pottstown office

USA-PA-Pottstown

Pottstown office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with exper...

Apply Now

Commercial Transactions and Real Estate Attorney

USA-NY-Brooklyn

Brooklyn office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial transactions and real ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Alston & Bird Settles Federal Lawsuit Over Regulatory Advice Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Biglaw

Alston & Bird Settles Federal Lawsuit Over Regulatory Advice Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Prominent M&A Partner Departs Cravath to Join Rival Firm Latham
Breaking News

Prominent M&A Partner Departs Cravath to Join Rival Firm Latham
ABA Advances Proposal for Free Speech in Law School
Law Students

ABA Advances Proposal for Free Speech in Law School
Montana Attorney General Urges Court to Dismiss TikTok’s Challenge Against State Ban
Legal Technology News

Montana Attorney General Urges Court to Dismiss TikTok’s Challenge Against State Ban
96-Year-Old Judge Engages in Impasse with Appeals Panel Regarding Fitness Inquiry
Legal Ethics

96-Year-Old Judge Engages in Impasse with Appeals Panel Regarding Fitness Inquiry
AI Makes Inroads into Corporate Legal Departments
Legal Technology News

AI Makes Inroads into Corporate Legal Departments
US Law Firms Flock to Singapore Amid China’s Legal Challenges
Legal News

US Law Firms Flock to Singapore Amid China’s Legal Challenges
9th Circuit Labels Lawyer’s Timeshare Donation Tax Shelter as ‘Bogus Tax Scheme
Legal News

9th Circuit Labels Lawyer’s Timeshare Donation Tax Shelter as ‘Bogus Tax Scheme
Survey Reveals Stress Among BigLaw Attorneys Due to Client Demands, Mental Health Concerns
Biglaw

Survey Reveals Stress Among BigLaw Attorneys Due to Client Demands, Mental Health Concerns
Lawyers Prefer DeSantis Over Trump in Campaign Contributions, Biden Leads
Legal News

Lawyers Prefer DeSantis Over Trump in Campaign Contributions, Biden Leads

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top