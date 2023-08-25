Giuliani’s Surrender in Georgia Expected to Boost Trump’s Poll Numbers, Says Legal Expert

Former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants are preparing to present themselves to authorities in Georgia as the deadline looms for accusations of interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election process. Trump, along with his associates, faces allegations of manipulating the electoral proceedings in Georgia.



Renowned legal figure Rudy Giuliani briefly addressed the press prior to departing for Georgia, where he is expected to surrender on Wednesday. Giuliani asserted, “I’m going to Fulton County to comply with the law, which I always do. I don’t know if I plead today, but if I do, I plead not guilty and I get photographed.” He made reference to the possibility of having a mugshot taken, reflecting on his own history of prosecuting serious criminals.



After leaving the Fulton County courthouse, Giuliani decried the indictment as a “travesty” and an assault on the American people beyond just himself, former President Trump, and the other co-defendants. A total of 19 individuals have been implicated in connection with the case, with at least six having been processed and released on bond at the Fulton County Jail by early Wednesday.



See also: Giuliani Slapped with $89K Discovery Sanction in Poll Workers’ Lawsuit



Former President Trump is slated to turn himself in on Thursday, agreeing to a bond of $200,000. It remains uncertain whether he will undergo the procedure of being photographed for a mugshot or fingerprinted. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office indicated its intention to proceed with both measures, treating Trump like any other suspect. Legal expert Alan Dershowitz weighed in, suggesting that either scenario could potentially work in Trump’s favor by bolstering his public support.

Dershowitz, who accurately anticipated most of the charges against Trump in his book “Get Trump,” highlighted the exception of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charge in the Georgia indictment. He compared the alleged misconduct in this case to actions taken by him and fellow Democrats following the closely contested 2000 election, emphasizing that similar actions were not considered to be RICO violations at that time.



On the Truth Social platform, Trump has continued to address the charges, characterizing them as a “witch hunt.” In a recent post, he proclaimed, “Nobody has ever fought for election integrity like President Donald J. Trump. For doing so, I will proudly be arrested.”

Fulton County’s District Attorney, Fani Willis, has set a deadline of noon this Friday for all defendants to surrender themselves. Notably, this case could be distinguished by its transparency, as Georgia state law permits the presence of TV cameras in courtrooms. This could potentially provide the public with the first-ever videos of a former president appearing in court.



The unfolding legal proceedings involving former President Trump and his co-defendants in Georgia mark a significant chapter in the ongoing discussions about the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani’s surrender, Trump’s forthcoming surrender, and the charges they face are becoming focal points in the legal and political landscape. As legal experts analyze potential outcomes and implications, the case’s transparency could provide unprecedented insights into the legal proceedings involving a former president.



