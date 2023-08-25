Public Interest

Philadelphia Union Workers Secure Legal Victory Over Starbucks in Recent Battle
A Starbucks branch in Philadelphia has faced the consequences of alleged unfair labor practices. The dispute centered around claims of retaliation against employees seeking to unionize. Administrative Law Judge Michael A. Rosas of the National Labor Relations Board ruled in favor of the Starbucks Workers United union (an SEIU affiliate), citing that the coffee company had committed ten violations at six of its Center City stores.

The violations included instances of intimidation, wherein workers were allegedly threatened with the loss of benefits and wage increases if they supported the union. The ruling also highlighted how Starbucks began to enforce stricter rules and policies after the filing of the petition for unionization, leading to concerns of biased behavior. Moreover, claims were made that store hours were reduced in response to employee unionizing efforts, which the ruling deemed unlawful.

The verdict mandated Starbucks to reinstate two workers who had been laid off due to their union activities and compensate them for any lost earnings or benefits. While the majority of the ruling favored the union’s claims, allegations of the company conducting “captive audience” meetings to discourage unionization were dismissed by Judge Rosas.

  
In the backdrop of this legal triumph for the Philadelphia Starbucks Workers United union, a different scenario unfolded in a Pittsburgh Starbucks branch. There, workers previously part of a union voted to decertify it, marking a contrasting trend in labor relations within the same company. The Pittsburgh workers argued that the atmosphere had become tumultuous after the unionization.

Within the Philadelphia stores, tensions between workers and managers were reportedly high during the unionization campaign. Managers allegedly warned employees at a Penn Medicine location that their benefits would be revoked, and further raises would be denied if unionization took place. Such statements were deemed unlawful threats by the NLRB.

The 12th and Walnut Starbucks location in Philadelphia was accused of engaging in a “campaign of misinformation and coercion,” aiming to dissuade employees from supporting the union. Additionally, at four stores, the company allegedly began strictly enforcing its dress code in response to the filing of union election petitions, a move that was deemed illegal according to the decision.



Starbucks Workers United reported that, statewide, 23 Starbucks locations in Pennsylvania have successfully unionized, and two more locations have filed unionization petitions.

This ruling highlights the ongoing struggle between workers’ rights and corporate actions, underscoring the intricate dynamics of unionization efforts and their repercussions. The differing experiences in different locations within the same company further emphasize the complexity of labor relations within a diverse workforce.

