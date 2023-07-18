Giuliani Slapped with $89K Discovery Sanction in Poll Workers’ Lawsuit

Former New York City mayor and lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been instructed by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to pay more than $89,000 as a sanction in a defamation lawsuit filed by Georgia poll workers. The order, issued by U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell, results from discovery delays in the case and serves as a severe blow to Giuliani’s defense.



The lawsuit, brought forth by poll workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, accuses Giuliani of defaming them through statements made in podcasts and on the right-wing cable network One America News. Freeman and Moss claim that Giuliani falsely implicated them in election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, which subsequently subjected them to harassment and damage to their reputations.



According to reports from Law360 and Law & Crime, the ordered sanction amount of $89,000 represents the attorney fees incurred by Freeman and Moss in their motion to compel discovery. The court’s minute order stipulates that Giuliani must pay the sanction by July 25, emphasizing the consequences of the delays and non-compliance with discovery obligations.



It is worth noting that Freeman and Moss have already reached a settlement with One America News regarding their claims. However, the focus remains on Giuliani, as the judge has requested a joint status report by August 4 to evaluate his compliance with discovery orders. Judge Howell has further expressed her willingness to impose more severe sanctions if Giuliani fails to adhere to the court’s directives.

The poll workers’ motion to compel discovery from two Giuliani businesses is also under consideration by Judge Howell. Freeman and Moss allege that Giuliani failed to take reasonable steps to preserve relevant documents and did not produce all materials responsive to their requests. In response, Giuliani maintains that he has already provided all non-privileged documents of relevance, as reported by Law360.



This legal development carries significant implications for Giuliani and the ongoing defamation lawsuit. The imposed sanction highlights the court’s dissatisfaction with the delays and underscores the importance of timely and complete compliance with discovery obligations. As the case progresses, the outcome of the joint status report and any potential additional sanctions may further impact Giuliani’s defense strategy.



The ordered sanction amount serves as a reminder of the potential financial consequences that legal parties may face for non-compliance with discovery rules. It also emphasizes the significance of preserving relevant documents and producing requested materials promptly and accurately.



The federal judge’s decision to order Rudy Giuliani to pay over $89,000 as a discovery sanction in the defamation lawsuit brought by Georgia poll workers marks a significant legal blow. The case raises allegations of defamation against Giuliani and highlights the repercussions of his statements. As the litigation unfolds, the joint status report and potential further sanctions will continue to shape the trajectory of the lawsuit and its implications for all parties involved.



