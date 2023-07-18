Legal News

Giuliani Slapped with $89K Discovery Sanction in Poll Workers’ Lawsuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former New York City mayor and lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been instructed by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to pay more than $89,000 as a sanction in a defamation lawsuit filed by Georgia poll workers. The order, issued by U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell, results from discovery delays in the case and serves as a severe blow to Giuliani’s defense.

The lawsuit, brought forth by poll workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, accuses Giuliani of defaming them through statements made in podcasts and on the right-wing cable network One America News. Freeman and Moss claim that Giuliani falsely implicated them in election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, which subsequently subjected them to harassment and damage to their reputations.

According to reports from Law360 and Law & Crime, the ordered sanction amount of $89,000 represents the attorney fees incurred by Freeman and Moss in their motion to compel discovery. The court’s minute order stipulates that Giuliani must pay the sanction by July 25, emphasizing the consequences of the delays and non-compliance with discovery obligations.

  
What
Where


See also: Georgia Election Workers Seek Favorable Judgment in Defamation Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani

It is worth noting that Freeman and Moss have already reached a settlement with One America News regarding their claims. However, the focus remains on Giuliani, as the judge has requested a joint status report by August 4 to evaluate his compliance with discovery orders. Judge Howell has further expressed her willingness to impose more severe sanctions if Giuliani fails to adhere to the court’s directives.

Don’t waste time scrolling through job postings. BCG Attorney Search has the best legal jobs in your area.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The poll workers’ motion to compel discovery from two Giuliani businesses is also under consideration by Judge Howell. Freeman and Moss allege that Giuliani failed to take reasonable steps to preserve relevant documents and did not produce all materials responsive to their requests. In response, Giuliani maintains that he has already provided all non-privileged documents of relevance, as reported by Law360.

This legal development carries significant implications for Giuliani and the ongoing defamation lawsuit. The imposed sanction highlights the court’s dissatisfaction with the delays and underscores the importance of timely and complete compliance with discovery obligations. As the case progresses, the outcome of the joint status report and any potential additional sanctions may further impact Giuliani’s defense strategy.



The ordered sanction amount serves as a reminder of the potential financial consequences that legal parties may face for non-compliance with discovery rules. It also emphasizes the significance of preserving relevant documents and producing requested materials promptly and accurately.

The federal judge’s decision to order Rudy Giuliani to pay over $89,000 as a discovery sanction in the defamation lawsuit brought by Georgia poll workers marks a significant legal blow. The case raises allegations of defamation against Giuliani and highlights the repercussions of his statements. As the litigation unfolds, the joint status report and potential further sanctions will continue to shape the trajectory of the lawsuit and its implications for all parties involved.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-CT-Avon

Immediate need for an associate admitted in CT. This is an entry level position at my criminal defen...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-WA-Seattle

Downtown Seattle law firm seeks a full-time Legal Assistant Candidates must be reliable and posse...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-MO-Union

Are you a legal professional with a passion for Family Law? Stange Law Firm, PC is accepting resumes...

Apply now

Employment Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

What our attorneys do: Defend employment law cases in federal and state courts throughout...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Orlando

Orlando office of our client seeks a first-party property attorney with 3+ years of experience.

Apply Now

Mid-level ESOP Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Philadelphia office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level ESOP attorney with ...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks litigation associate attorney wi...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
43
Law Students

Myong Joun, Suffolk Law Alumnus, Confirmed by Senate as US District Court Judge
Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm
74
Biglaw

Racist Email Scandal Sparks Departures at Lewis Brisbois Defector Firm
Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks
34
Breaking News

Allen & Overy Managing Partner Steps Down amidst Shearman Merger Talks
Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
65
Legal News

Dentons Expands Hospitality Practice with Addition of Perkins Coie Lawyers
Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
55
Law Students

Law Schools Defying Expectations with High Bar Exam Pass Rates in July 2023
Womble Law Firm Expands San Francisco Office with Acquisition of Trial Firm
40
Biglaw

Womble Law Firm Expands San Francisco Office with Acquisition of Trial Firm
Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
38
Legal Technology News

Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Google for AI Data Scraping Allegations
Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
79
Biglaw

Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Key Hires from Hunton Andrews Kurth
Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
38
Legal News

Ex-Associates Denied Sanctions in Jones Day Law Firm Bias Suit
Husch Blackwell Appoints First Non-Lawyer CEO to Work Remotely from Home
34
Biglaw

Husch Blackwell Appoints First Non-Lawyer CEO to Work Remotely from Home

Legal Career Resources

June 5, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Epstein Patierno, LLP

Epstein Patierno, LLP: A Collaborative and Experienced Family Law Firm Epstein Patierno, LLP is a small family law firm in Denver, CO that has built a reputation for its collaborative work environment and experienced attorneys. Former employees rave about their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top