Shearman Welcomes NYC Capital Markets Partner Ahead of Merger
Shearman & Sterling has recently welcomed its first lateral hire. Alejandro Gordano, a former Shearman attorney, rejoins the firm after his tenure at Linklaters, assuming the role of Capital Markets Partner within the Latin America group in New York.

This strategic development comes on the heels of the joint announcement made by Shearman & Sterling, and UK-founded Allen & Overy in May, detailing their intentions to combine forces and establish a singular entity named A&O Shearman. With more than 3,900 lawyers spread across the global legal landscape and a projected revenue surpassing $3.4 billion, this union is poised to leave a significant imprint on the industry.

The decision to unite forces arose subsequent to halted merger negotiations between Shearman & Sterling and Hogan Lovells. Accompanying this were a series of partner departures, which added to the dynamic shift within the firm. Notably, the impending merger necessitates the endorsement of partners at both Shearman & Sterling and Allen & Overy before proceeding.

  
In a candid conversation with Bloomberg Law, Alejandro Gordano conveyed his perspective on this transformative juncture, stating, “I see the moment that the firm is going through and it’s really transformational. I really look forward to seeing this through and I’m very confident that it’s going to happen.” Gordano’s optimistic outlook underscores his commitment to the integration and success of this pioneering venture.

With a career spanning over two decades, Gordano has cultivated expertise in navigating intricate debt and equity transactions across Latin America, with a specific focus on Argentina. Notably, he recently played a pivotal role in advising the Republic of Chile on an unprecedented sovereign sustainability-linked bond offering.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Gordano highlighted, “The firm has a tremendous reputation in Latin America and in capital markets, in projects, in banking, and so on. Coming back to the firm is an amazing platform to keep growing and consolidating what many partners before me have developed across the region over many decades.”



Shearman & Sterling’s Senior Partner, Adam Hakki, lauded Gordano’s arrival, emphasizing his acumen as a capital markets lawyer and his profound understanding of the distinct challenges and prospects intrinsic to the Latin American landscape. Hakki commented, “His relationships with financial institutions, corporations and sovereign clients in the region will be an asset to both our capital markets and project development and finance practices.”

The addition of Alejandro Gordano to Shearman & Sterling’s ranks signifies a notable personnel expansion and a strategic move in anticipation of the merger with Allen & Overy. As these legal powerhouses converge their strengths and resources, the industry awaits the formation of A&O Shearman, a legal entity destined to influence and redefine the global legal domain.

