Steptoe Welcomes Energy Transaction and Regulatory Partner
Steptoe & Johnson LLP has announced the addition of Chris Zentz as a partner in its Washington, DC office. Zentz’s expertise will be dedicated to serving electricity sector clients engaged in energy transactions and renewables, focusing on representing them before regulatory bodies such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and other pertinent regulators.

Over the past couple of years, Steptoe‘s Energy practice has actively managed several significant cases in the electricity, energy transition, and renewables sectors. This includes a notable involvement in over a dozen substantial FERC enforcement proceedings, the successful representation of clients in crucial federal court litigations – including a significant triumph in a case for Duke Energy – and providing regulatory and transactional support for the developers of large-scale transmission projects. Additionally, the practice has been instrumental in litigating rates and terms for transmission and wholesale services before FERC and handling commercial disputes in state and federal courts.

With diverse legal expertise, Chris Zentz has built a robust electric practice that spans energy transactions and regulatory proceedings before key bodies like FERC, State utility commissions, and the Bonneville Power Administration. Drawing from his business acumen, Zentz offers strategic guidance to clients on transactions, due diligence, and securing essential authorizations under Section 203 of the Federal Power Act.

See also: Steptoe & Johnson LLP Strengthens Roster with 35 New Hires from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan

Zentz’s practice portfolio extends to renewable resource development, negotiating transactions related to power, transmission, and storage resources. Notably, his transactional acumen encompasses obtaining market-based rate authorizations from FERC and advising clients on compliance with crucial Federal statutes such as the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act and Public Utility Holding Company Act. In the realm of regulatory practice, Zentz focuses on cases involving transmission and ancillary service rates, ensuring compliance with Open Access Transmission Tariff, navigating generator interconnection matters, adhering to FERC Standards of Conduct, managing interlocking directorate concerns, and overseeing transmission planning.

The addition of Chris Zentz underscores Steptoe & Johnson‘s commitment to enhancing its capabilities in the ever-evolving energy landscape. Zentz’s arrival aligns seamlessly with the firm’s dedication to cultivating the next generation of regulatory talent, whether through lateral hires or internal advancements. As the energy sector continues to experience transformative changes, Steptoe & Johnson is positioned to provide its clients with unparalleled legal insights and strategic support through its accomplished Energy practice.



